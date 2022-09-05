Ron DeSantis denounces ‘American Nero’ Joe Biden

Ron DeSantis is responding to President Joe Biden‘s speech on the “soul” of the nation, describing the President as “the American Nero” and a “failed leader” in fresh comments this weekend.
“I thought it was one of the most disgusting speeches an American President has ever given. He ran as being a unifier, and he’s basically saying to the vast majority of the country that disapproves of him that they’re effectively a threat to the public.”
DeSantis made the comments during Friday’s episode of the Fox News Channel’s Ingraham Angle. The Governor extended his critic beyond Biden’s oratory, also impugning the President’s age.
“He dodders. He lashes out,” DeSantis lamented, before offering descriptions of Biden policies that have “left wreckage in his wake.”
DeSantis suggested that Biden’s primetime address denouncing Donald Trump and so-called “MAGA Republicans” was an attempt to rally his base amid declining political fortunes.
“I think that he is doing this because he’s trying to energize his base to fend off a real butt whippin’ this November,” DeSantis told guest host Raymond Arroyo.
Arroyo asked DeSantis if “senility or self-preservation” drove the President’s political calculus. DeSantis responded by ripping off an Elon Musk joke, this time without attribution, though he had credited Musk previously.
“It’s been said that the President of the United States is whoever is feeding the teleprompter,” DeSantis quipped. “They fed that teleprompter in in Philadelphia last night. He angrily delivered that speech and lashed out at his fellow countrymen.”
DeSantis noted Biden attempted to ameliorate some of the speech’s stronger depictions Friday, saying he was “asked off the cuff and said something totally opposite.”
“But they’re tweeting from his account the same nasty stuff that he said last night. And so I think the people that are in control of the White House want to drive this message that people who dissent from his policies are somehow second-class citizens.”
Dark Vader
September 3, 2022 at 7:17 am
DeSantis is absolutely right. Biden’s speech, with its Comintern overtones and its mechanistic marines, looking something like Darth Vader coming down the ramp from his spaceship, is one of the darkest moments in recent American history. Coupled with is antiquarian sexual perversions and his play-pretend Top Gun persona, it bespeaks a man with militarism on his mind and no sense of restraint. These are frightening times, and they require Republicans to do something to reduce the power of this power-mad presidency.
Sanity check
September 3, 2022 at 7:27 am
So I guess you’re standing behind the guy that wanted the US military to take to the streets and shoot protesters in the legs. What a joke you all are. I didn’t once hear Biden call for anyone to be dragged outside and beaten.
DONNA Cole-Grant
September 3, 2022 at 2:52 pm
Oh look, here’s another useful idiot … FJB and all who voted for him.
Elliott Offen
September 3, 2022 at 9:54 am
@Dark Vader: Yeah get violent so another thousand of you will be arrested or end up like Ashli “Old Yeller” Babbitt!!!😂
Mr. Haney
September 3, 2022 at 5:04 pm
Republicans are traitors. You are a lying coward just like Ron DeSantis.
Tom
September 5, 2022 at 10:11 am
Literally the worst speech by American president. Just atrocious.
MAGAjr feewings hurt
September 3, 2022 at 7:22 am
Wow. Did MAGAjr learn these Jedi level projection techniques in law school or just watching his orange mentor? What a joke DuhSantis is. The speech said exactly what it was meant to and exactly what needed to be said. Violence, bullying and extremism should not be tolerated. Being louder, ruder and more obnoxious does not make you correct.
Trump lost. Get over it.
DONNA Cole-Grant
September 3, 2022 at 2:54 pm
The communist regime installed that worthless, brainless, pos in the WH… he is a fake and he is a braindead moron… you need to accept the fact that your vote helped destroy America!!!
Mr. Haney
September 3, 2022 at 5:05 pm
Yet another moron who is not an American.
tom
September 4, 2022 at 2:20 pm
doubtful you even know what a communist is…I do know what fascism is and the orange turd and fat Ronnie both fit the mold…study a bit of recent history and stfu
Tom
September 5, 2022 at 10:07 am
Fake Tom
Not legend!
Elliott Offen
September 5, 2022 at 10:02 am
@DONNA: “The communist regime”… nobody buying your neo nazi propaganda accept for other neo nazis. Your stupid labels are complete nonsense. You are an imbecile..
Jan Perillo
September 3, 2022 at 3:06 pm
Right on!
Jan Perillo
September 3, 2022 at 3:08 pm
NOT MY REPLY!!!
Hope
September 3, 2022 at 8:09 am
The Democrats better wake up because they’ve only got a few months and everything is going to turn upside down for them. Here is a reality check for them:
Biden has committed impeachable offense after impeachable offense and his impeachment is coming.
And if you think you can’t deal with Biden being impeached just wait until he’s faced with treason charges, ditto for Hunter. It is not going to be pretty and Merrick Garland, the FBI, and the Department of Justice will not go along with this for much longer; it is going to turn and for the first time in the history in America a president will be charged with treason.
And within months Biden will be out the door he will either resign before he’s impeached or will be impeached, but he will be out and the impeachment is coming for Kamala, also.
The speech was an impeachable offense in and of itself among all the other offenses.
Biden created a war between Russia and the Ukraine and that’s a fact. And for those who are too dumb to realize what’s going on and the Day of Reckoning… when Biden and Kamala are out the door and there’s going to be a Republican Speaker of the House who will fill in the presidency. They will hold the position to 2024 then a Republican will be elected, again.
Leaders in the FBIi, the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General will be held accountable as well so you people who are mocking Trump and Republicans better wake up because there is an impeachment and jail ahead for your leaders.
Biden is so deranged over Hunter’s antics and being charged with treason so he is in a deranged state misusing his office of the presidency to weaponize our law enforcement agencies to not only protect Hunter, but to retaliate against Republicans because he is desperate and will do anything to keep himself and his son from facing some of the worst consequences that a president has ever faced in the history of the world.
Charlie Crist
September 3, 2022 at 9:58 am
Seek help for disorder. There are resources out there. Treatment is out there. Help is out there. You don’t have to be alone with your illness. There are people who are willing to give you a helping hand. All you have to do is take the first step. Be brave and do it for yourself and your loved ones.
Hope
September 3, 2022 at 10:17 am
Andrew Gillium recently indicted and arrested facing federal charges…
The former Democrat mayor in Tallahassee in the federal penitentiary…
And they did it to themselves as next up is Biden. He did it to himself and he will have to face the consequences.
Charlie Crist
September 3, 2022 at 11:15 am
Drop in the bucket compared to Trump crime spree. His days are numbered!!!
DONNA Cole-Grant
September 3, 2022 at 2:59 pm
You must be speaking from experience for your Trump derangement syndrome diagnosis … obviously it has advanced to stage four… I’ll pray for you… God Bless your dark heart.
Lee Roller
September 3, 2022 at 1:06 pm
Uh huh. Talk about a lack of substance. Hope with nothing to back it up.
But you know what they say. Hope into one hand and sh*t into the other and see which one fills up first.
PeterH
September 3, 2022 at 5:04 pm
Todays Republican Party has co-opted more than a few organizations to support their dangerous MAGA agenda.
From the Lincoln Project:
“ Of course, there’s a whole ecosystem of institutions that the Ultra MAGA has either co-opted or created to continue this normalization. The American Conservative Union, Turning Point USA, the Conservative Partnership Institute, Heritage Foundation, and the NRA are all active participants in this attempted destruction of our republic. Just look at how their responses have tracked Trump’s since the FBI raid. If it seems like they’re operating from the same playbook, it’s because they are. ”
Our job as patriotic Americans is to understand and spread the word that MAGA Republicans and their party must be destroyed.
Republicans are America’s problem. Vote Republicans out of office.
Mr. Haney
September 3, 2022 at 5:06 pm
Another traitor moron.
Tom
September 3, 2022 at 8:10 am
The speech is the worst remarks a POTUS has given in modern presidency, last 75 yrs. Only the far extra far left extremists think this was good. Biden lost 5pts already.
It’s full of lies. Dems, Biden and media don’t get go pick ego Repubs. are and what issues they advocate. He already tried to back track his remarks.
Tyrannical rule will not stand. Sanity you lie, nothing like that was offered.
Biden assured the highest Repub. turnout ever and a flipping of the House and likely Senate.
Enjoy! You will be sorry in November.
Joe Corsin
September 3, 2022 at 10:00 am
The worst speech in American history was on J6 when TRUMP pushed the big lie and caused a super massive terrorist attack on the Capitol. You’re smoking PCP angel dust buddy seek help now!!!
DONNA Cole-Grant
September 3, 2022 at 3:02 pm
January 6th was orchestrated by the communist democrats and their KGB a.k.a FBI … you really should wake up and stop parroting what the mockingbird media brainwashes you with daily.
Mr. Haney
September 3, 2022 at 5:08 pm
Wrong again you poor ignorant moron. January 6th was orchestrated by none other than that pardoned coward Roger Stone and planned with the former first traitor Donald Trump.
You are no American.
Elliott Offen
September 5, 2022 at 10:04 am
@DONNA: You spew stupidity out of your bung hole🍩
Susan Stoltman
September 3, 2022 at 8:39 am
The truth hurts, hey Ronnie!
Hope
September 3, 2022 at 8:43 am
It is Governor DeSantis, the Best Governor in America!
Elliott
September 3, 2022 at 10:01 am
He’s poop. You people live in lala land. Gonna be a bad hangover later!!! Bad come down!!🤮
Daniela Patterson
September 3, 2022 at 8:54 am
DeSantis is a LOOSER! He’s like a mad PitBull! Running a little scared Ronnie? Attacking everyone that doesen’t agree with you, reminds me of the Orange God that will hopefully be in jail soon! Warren is fighting back in Court! There aren’t enough radical right wing Christians in this Country! You have done nothing for the People of this State!
Hope
September 3, 2022 at 9:14 am
That’s not what the Supervisors of Elections office’s are saying. Republican registrations outnumbered Democrat registrations.
You rant on and on and on but give no intelligent verbiage of anything good Biden has done. He hasn’t done anything good so you just resort to name calling and are on an intellectual level of a deranged lunatic. The best thing you can do is put on your life jacket on because the red tsunami is coming.
Charlie Crist
September 3, 2022 at 10:04 am
If you cheerlead for Trump then you lack even rudimentary human intelligence. In fact, most of you are de-evolving back into apes…this is well known worldwide 😆
Hope
September 3, 2022 at 10:20 am
I don’t have to cheerlead for Trump. Biden’s record is so abysmal that Americans don’t want this path any longer.
Charlie Crist
September 3, 2022 at 11:18 am
Without Republican obstruction and sabotage of government… Biden could part the Red Sea. Quit blaming Biden for Republican sabotage of government.
Mr. Haney
September 3, 2022 at 5:09 pm
You’re a paid liar cheerleading for Trump. You are a lying coward who doesn’t speak for any Americans.
Ocean Joe
September 4, 2022 at 7:04 pm
Biden got rid of Trump. That was pretty good.
Ray G
September 3, 2022 at 8:57 am
Gov Desantis is day dreaming believing he will be chosen to run for POTUS in 2024.
Impeach Biden
September 3, 2022 at 9:02 am
Biden looked like “Der Fuhrer” with his red background and yelling during his speech. He is a complete moron and out of his league as CIC. November 2024 can’t come soon enough. The first “RED” wave arrives this November.
Charlie Crist
September 3, 2022 at 10:07 am
Scapegoating Biden for Trump fascism? Fascism is a far right ideology.. therefore you don’t know what in the hell you are talking about. Never knew nazis cared about climate change, diversity, anti racist education, inclusion (accept for nazis), and universal health care and education. You smoking dung buddy!!!😂
Hope
September 3, 2022 at 10:24 am
I guess you haven’t seen the education scores which spiraled downward on Biden’s watch. Millions of votes in November will correct this course and put Americans on a better path.
Charlie Crist
September 3, 2022 at 11:20 am
People got more stupid under Trump. Good point! Many of you have de-evolved back into apes intellectually. This is apparent by you guys comments.
PeterH
September 3, 2022 at 12:51 pm
I believe that DeSantis has publicly used the ‘Brandon’ trope to divide America and wasn’t it last week he again disparaged Dr. Fauci with a hateful violent comment. Well it’s pretty clear from DeSantis’s current and past remarks that he will never unify Florida or the Country.
Tom
September 4, 2022 at 8:40 am
I think Brandon himself used the trope himself. He’s perfected the idiocy to-an art form. This potus incompetence is pathetic.
DeSantis has stood Florida as the beacon of freedom, in which pathetic types like yourself cry. The freedom bell rings in Florida, and you and the liberals cringe. He’s made a mockery of the liberal lies.
On every issue of substance he’s demonstrated a better way.
The peeps of Florida know it, as they’ve benefited, prospered.
On every measure Florida won.
Ocean Joe
September 4, 2022 at 6:45 pm
Tommy, you need to be saved by the bell. You are punch drunk, taking all those hits from Peter and Elliot. Don’t get back up.
The speech was terrible only because Biden is a terrible public speaker, the red lights didn’t help, the whole thing was too Republican, the darkness, the fear. He should have given the speech in broad daylight, same as the Jan 6 marauders attacked our capitol on the word of a pathological liar. Trump wants your money, he wants executive immunity to shield himself from a life of crime.
Wake up. He’s the only guy the Dems can beat, and he’s the only guy who can turn out Dem voters. Bring him on!
Tom
September 4, 2022 at 8:57 pm
House will flip, statute of liberty stays.
We believe in blind justice, not partisan.
Ocean, I said nothing bout #45.
All you haters have TDS.
It’s brain dead retarded with all of you.
Biden’s speech besides to the Shite wing was atrocious. The stagecraft was pathetic. He’s dropped 10 pts.
Idiot Elliot and Joey corsin haven’t laid a hand.
I take in coming all day.
Matz is atrocious. They told her to say that. She is in real deep on the sexual abuse and corrupt school closings, and Gaetz won’t get indicted til after election, if so.
Hi Legends don’t bend ocean!
Tom
September 3, 2022 at 2:21 pm
As if you know.
DeSantis is the new generation, young conservative leader.
Conservatives, Traditional Repub., and Reagan conservatives support him.
Ready for Ron is rallying the cause.
Majority of Independents like him nationally and in state.
DeSantis is the new wave!
Joe Corsin
September 5, 2022 at 10:06 am
With people like you behind him…he’s in big trouble in the long run 😆
Tom
September 4, 2022 at 3:39 pm
You incompetents can’t defend chameleons horrendous pick!
Being associated with NEA Weingarten’s as deputy is atrocious. Matz’s ties to child sex abuser is toxic. Her refusal to want to open schools and defeated lawsuit is not forgiving.
DeSantis defeated her on lawsuit. Defeated her on school board and will crush her In November.
Ocean Joe
September 4, 2022 at 6:50 pm
Finally figured out who she is, on Miami tv this morning. She should be at the top of the ticket, doesn’t put up with smears, pointed out Matt Gaetz chaired Desantis’ campaign.
Greenberg to be sentenced in December, indictment of Gaetz may precede that. You know he has it coming.
She is a fireball, unlike Nunez who wants to ship Cubans to Delaware as a stunt. We are a nation of immigrants, can’t figure out why the GOP hates them all. If you take the House, will you tear down the statue of liberty?
Tinley
September 5, 2022 at 8:10 am
Things started going wrong as soon as Biden moved into the white house. Inflation, soaring gas prices, onset of supply chain shortages, crime like we have never seen before, 100% open borders… all now out of control.
The overwhelming majority of republicans go to work every day. We pay our taxes, we volunteer in our communities, we do not commit violent crimes. We did not and do not burn our neighborhoods, or loot and ransack businesses. We stand firmly to favor legal pathways to citizenship. However, according to joe dementia, we are a threat to this nation?
Elliott Offen
September 5, 2022 at 10:10 am
@Tinley: Inflation doesn’t happen just because one man gets out of a chair and another man sits down. Either way, not governments fault you can’t afford cheap stuff. “Go out and get a better education and a better job!!” – Rick Scott 😆🖕
Hope
September 5, 2022 at 10:18 am
This speech has been deemed a gross political miscalculation by Biden. It is putting his candidates underwater and they are desperate.
Not only does he mess things up he creates chaos and then he doesn’t know how to clean it up so he creates more chaos. Citizens are beating a path to the voter registrations offices to register as Republican.
Joe’s latest Hail Mary was a pathetic failure.