Ron DeSantis denounces ‘American Nero’ Joe Biden

Ron DeSantis is responding to President Joe Biden‘s speech on the “soul” of the nation, describing the President as “the American Nero” and a “failed leader” in fresh comments this weekend.

“I thought it was one of the most disgusting speeches an American President has ever given. He ran as being a unifier, and he’s basically saying to the vast majority of the country that disapproves of him that they’re effectively a threat to the public.”

DeSantis made the comments during Friday’s episode of the Fox News Channel’s Ingraham Angle. The Governor extended his critic beyond Biden’s oratory, also impugning the President’s age.

“He dodders. He lashes out,” DeSantis lamented, before offering descriptions of Biden policies that have “left wreckage in his wake.”

DeSantis suggested that Biden’s primetime address denouncing Donald Trump and so-called “MAGA Republicans” was an attempt to rally his base amid declining political fortunes.

“I think that he is doing this because he’s trying to energize his base to fend off a real butt whippin’ this November,” DeSantis told guest host Raymond Arroyo.

Arroyo asked DeSantis if “senility or self-preservation” drove the President’s political calculus. DeSantis responded by ripping off an Elon Musk joke, this time without attribution, though he had credited Musk previously.

“It’s been said that the President of the United States is whoever is feeding the teleprompter,” DeSantis quipped. “They fed that teleprompter in in Philadelphia last night. He angrily delivered that speech and lashed out at his fellow countrymen.”

DeSantis noted Biden attempted to ameliorate some of the speech’s stronger depictions Friday, saying he was “asked off the cuff and said something totally opposite.”

“But they’re tweeting from his account the same nasty stuff that he said last night. And so I think the people that are in control of the White House want to drive this message that people who dissent from his policies are somehow second-class citizens.”