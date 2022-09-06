Personnel note: Omar Raschid joins Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies

Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies.

Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he will be based in Tallahassee to expand the firm’s year-round presence in the Capital City.

“Omar’s relationships and understanding of the inner workings of the highest levels of government will be invaluable to our firm. He spent nearly a decade in Washington, D.C. government where he specialized in international affairs, and almost another decade in the Florida Legislature, where his focus was external affairs,” Johnston said. “In the latter, he worked hand-in-hand with Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ office, our state agencies, and the U.S. Congress, not to mention his extensive work over the years with our state legislators and staff. He’s got it all.”

Stewart added, “Anyone who has ever had the opportunity to work with Omar knows immediately they are working with someone who possesses immense talent. It’s rare to find someone who is genuine and kind but also has an arsenal of formidable skills that can be exercised at any given moment. To say that Omar is a phenomenal addition to our team is an understatement.”

Raschid comes to the firm from the Office of House Speaker Chris Sprowls, where he served as Deputy Chief of Staff for External Affairs. In that role, he was the liaison to lobbying firms, trade associations, state agencies, the Governor’s Office and the U.S. Congress. He previously served as the Staff Director in the Office of the Majority Leader and Majority Whip, where he worked closely with lawmakers to develop strategic messaging and legislative strategy.

“Omar’s extensive experience on Capitol Hill and in the Florida Legislature give him unique insight and a depth of understanding that will be an asset to organizations and businesses alike. As Deputy Chief of Staff for External Affairs, I trusted him to engage and advocate on my behalf and now his clients will receive the same loyalty, attention, and care for their own issues,” Sprowls said. “I wish him the very best as he embarks on this new career.”

Before moving to Tallahassee, Raschid worked nine years in Washington, where he served in a variety of roles, including as Legislative Director to U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross and Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho. While on Capitol Hill, he gained policy experience in transportation, trade, telecommunications, national security, and cybersecurity and also worked with the Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees.

“I’m excited to hear my former Chief of Staff, Omar is entering a new and exciting phase in his career. He served as my Chief for six years in Washington, D.C. and ran a very efficient operation. He was, and still is, the consummate professional. He is a number one draft pick for Johnston & Stewart, as I know he will bring much political acumen to their organization, which can only lead to more success for them and the clients they serve,” Yoho said.

Raschid added, “Joining the well-respected and highly successful team at Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies is a career-defining move, and one I could not be more proud to make. The wins Jeff, Amanda, and Anita have secured for their expansive portfolio of clients speak for themselves, and I look forward to using my experience — including my insider perspective on the process and close relationships with so many involved in it — to continue and ultimately enhance this important work.”