September 7, 2022
Personnel note: GrayRobinson promotes Jessica Love to senior government affairs advisor

Drew Wilson

jessica-love ART
'I couldn’t be more honored and grateful to receive this promotion.'

Jessica Love has been promoted to senior government affairs advisor at GrayRobinson, the firm announced Wednesday.

Love has worked at the lobbying firm for more than a decade, having previously worked for a boutique firm that represented construction and telecommunication industry interests at the state and local level. She later took a position at Huey, Guilday, Tucker, Schwartz and Williams. That firm’s government affairs practice merged with GrayRobinson in 2007.

At GrayRobinson, Love represents a wide variety of clients, ranging from professional associations to multinational corporations. She has advocated for Fortune 500 companies, securing economic development funding and helping develop tax policies favorable to businesses operating in Florida.

Her professional experience includes design and construction law as well as health care policy, where she has focused on laboratory and hospital regulation, Low Income Pool funding, and Graduate Medical Education funding.

Love is also familiar with the state appropriations process and has worked to secure millions of dollars for state colleges and local government projects, and to help clients seeking allocations from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program.

“We are incredibly proud of all Jessica has accomplished as a lobbyist, especially her work on appropriations for our clients,” said Dean Cannon, president and CEO of GrayRobinson. “Her promotion to senior government affairs advisor is a testament to her continued excellence and professionalism as a government relations advocate.”

Love added, “Having been a part of the GrayRobinson family for the past 16 years, I couldn’t be more honored and grateful to receive this promotion. I’m excited to have the opportunity to partner with our talented senior team, whose valuable mentorship and guidance helped contribute to this achievement. I look forward to continuing to service our great clients and expand our brand as one of the largest legal-lobbying firms in the state.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

