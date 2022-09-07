September 7, 2022
Charlie Crist confident Karla Hernández could serve as Governor if needed
Image via Twitter.

Charlie Crist Karla Hernandez-Mats
'She's the right person at the right time for this ticket.'

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is defending his choice of a politically inexperienced running mate, saying that she’s in fact what the state needs.

Crist was in Jacksonville Wednesday, when he expressed confidence in his choice for a potential Lieutenant Governor. While Karla Hernández brings experience heading the United Teachers of Dade, she lacks any experience in elected politics, in contrast to Crist, who has spent decades in elected office.

But that inexperience doesn’t faze Crist.

“That might be to her advantage,” Crist said when asked if she could take over as Governor if needed.

“I think it’s important that we have somebody who really represents real Floridians. She is a school teacher, a special ed teacher,” Crist said. “She’s dedicated her life to helping children. Isn’t it time that we had a teacher go to Tallahassee? I think that it is, and I know she’ll do a great job.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second-in-command, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñezhad considerable legislative experience when selected four years ago as a running mate. Yet despite Hernandez’s lack of comparable experience and the certainty of GOP control of the Legislature for the next decade, Crist believes Hernandez could be effective despite those potential issues.

“I think she would follow her heart and follow her gut, do exactly what’s right for the people of our state, or I wouldn’t have picked her. I have confidence in her, and that’s why I chose her,’ Crist said.

“She’s worked in public education. She’s helped students. She’s fought for teachers. She’s the right person at the right time for this ticket,” Crist said.

Hernandez is the second straight political newcomer selected as a Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, following up on Andrew Gillum’s choice of Chris King for the role four years ago.

Crist offered these comments after a Wednesday morning press conference in downtown Jacksonville, an event in which he illustrated issues with the property insurance market.

Gov. DeSantis, meanwhile, offered his own criticisms of Hernandez in Miami Wednesday, reiterating his position that she is a “lockdown” enthusiast.

“This running mate,” DeSantis said, “she fought us tooth and nail.”

DeSantis also targeted comments she made in the wake of the passing of Fidel Castro.

“When you’re putting out tweets saying about Castro’s death, he’s just a political leader that people in Cuba are mourning, that’s a disgrace,” DeSantis said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

