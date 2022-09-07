Nick DiCeglie PC donates $100K to Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee

Rep. Nick DiCeglie’s political committee, The Economic Freedom Committee, gave a whopping $100,000 to support the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee.

DiCeglie’s political committee, which has raised $895,700 since its inception, made the donation last Friday at the start of September, according to state finance reports. The money will be used to help elect other Republicans to the Florida Senate.

DiCeglie will start this month with $499,885 in available spending money — nearly three times that of his opponent, Democratic candidate Eunic Ortiz, who has $137,901 cash on hand.

The two are facing off for Senate District 18 in the November General Election, and have both raked in substantial funds to compete for the open seat.

In the most recent campaign finance reports, which span the week of the Primary Election from Aug. 19-26, DiCeglie’s campaign raised $19,150. His affiliated political committee reported raising $12,500 in the same time frame.

Ortiz has been trailing far behind DiCeglie in the fundraising arena — her campaign collected $7,424 in the latest finance period, while her political committee, Together United for Florida, raised $2,000.

But although Ortiz’s recent fundraising haul was small compared to DiCeglie’s, more people overall contributed to her campaign.

DiCeglie’s campaign reported 21 contributors in the latest period, made up of 19 $1,000 donations from organizations like the Florida Natural Gas PAC, Florida Public Utilities Company, Johnson & Johnson Co. and Courtesy Insurance Company. His political committee, on the other hand, reported three donors — $2,500 from the Florida Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association, $5,000 from the Gulfstream Park Racing Association and another $5,000 from Liberty Dental Plan Co.

Ortiz’s campaign, on the other hand, reported about 40 donors this period, including five $1,000 donations from four individuals and AFL-CIO Florida. Her political committee reported $2,000 from the SEIU State Council.

As for spending, DiCeglie’s campaign spent $5,430, with $3,000 going to media production, $1,000 for accounting services and $1,000 to fundraising consulting. His political committee spent another $9,251, including $5,000 also going to the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the remainder going to media production and accounting services.

Ortiz spent $21 between her campaign and political committee in the latest finance period, all on processing fees, and likely hinting at a large spending spree next period.

Both hope to take the seat currently held by Republican state Sen. Jeff Brandes, who is leaving office due to term limits.

The seat has a slight red lean. In 2020, 47% of voters in the district supported Democratic President Joe Biden, while 52% went to former Republican President Donald Trump.