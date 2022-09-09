Charlie Crist’s campaign hits ‘vile’ RPOF ad hitting Crist on immigration policy

Charlie Crist’s campaign is slamming a new ad from the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) that the Crist campaign calls “disgusting” and says equates immigrants who came here as children with “criminals and drug dealers.”

Immigration is just one subject in the 30-second ad released on Thursday that draws a direct line from President Joe Biden to Crist’s votes in Congress. Against pulsing music worthy of a perilous action movie scene, the narrator touches on inflation, open borders and Crist’s going “soft on crime.”

“Joe Biden’s policies are hurting Americans,” the ad starts, showing Biden, with his fists clenched at a lectern in reddish hues. Next, he’s going in for a hug with Crist, as the narrator intones, “And Charlie Crist voted with Biden 100% of the time.”

But the Crist campaign’s chief problem with the ad comes after the close-ups of dollar bills and “trillions in reckless spending,” according to the ad, that triggered inflation sending gas, groceries and housing costs “skyrocketing.”

“Crist voted to support Biden’s open border policies,” the narrator says as the frame moves in for a close-up of Biden and Crist grinning as they hug. “Criminals, gangs and drugs are pouring in and fentanyl is killing Americans at record levels.”

The lower, right hand corner, the ad’s small print cites H.R. 6. But that bill, passed in the House in March 2021 and still awaiting Senate approval, would confer permanent resident status on those who entered the country as children, known as DREAMers, which stands for “Development, Relief and education for Alien Minors.”

That’s drawing a sharp retort from the Crist campaign.

“The GOP’s latest ad is a disgusting attack on innocent immigrant children whose families brought them to the U.S. in search for a better life,” Crist spokeswoman Samantha Ramirez said. “Charlie Crist proudly supports a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers, that’s why he voted for the American Dream and Promise Act.”

Officials from RPOF were not immediately available to address the Crist campaign’s criticism.

“DeSantis needs to answer for his vile comparison of children, college students, and members of our military to drug smugglers,” Ramirez said.

The DeSantis campaign did not immediately return an inquiry on Friday