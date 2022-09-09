September 9, 2022
The View takes a look at Charlie Crist after Ron DeSantis snub

A.G. Gancarski

Crist View
'I don't know what he's afraid of.'

Democrat Charlie Crist did what Gov. Ron DeSantis never will Friday, appearing The View for an interview that proved contentious at times.

DeSantis’ team rejected The View invite weeks ago, a point brought up by host Joy Behar in the opening of the segment.

“That’s a shame,” Crist commiserated.

Crist noted that in addition to refusing to appear on The View, DeSantis “has also refused to do a statewide debate.”

“I don’t know what he’s afraid of,” Crist coaxed. “I’m a pretty nice guy, and you’re pretty nice people.”

Ana Navarro, who has been critical of Crist in the past, said she was “not thrilled with either candidate” but has to choose one.

“You’ve run in Florida 16 times,” Navarro noted, “as a Democrat, a Republican and an Independent.”

Navarro produced a robocall from his Republican period, in which “consistent conservative” Crist said he was “pro-life” and a backer of “traditional marriage,” to which Behar offered response.

“You don’t have to debate DeSantis. You can just debate Ana Navarro,” she quipped.

Asked if he was a “political mercenary,” switching parties for expediency’s sake, Crist offered a familiar response.

“I changed parties because my party changed,” Crist said.

“The party has changed dramatically from what it was when I was a Republican,” he added.

Asked about changing his views on “gay marriage,” Crist said he evolved “around the same time Barack Obama did.”

Asked if he was pro-life, he said he was “pro-choice.”

“Judge me by my deeds,” Crist said, citing legislative and gubernatorial decisions going back to his time in Tallahassee that subverted the pro-life agenda.

Navarro also asked, regarding LG nominee Karla Hernandez, if Crist bothered to “vet her.” Crist assured her that he had, defending her despite her muddy comments about Fidel Castro’s death.

“I think she’s great. I really do,” Crist said, describing her as “feisty.”

Crist’s appearance spanned two segments of the show, seemingly benefiting from the DeSantis rejection that, per Fox News, the Governor didn’t even know about at first.

“I didn’t know that that had been declined until I saw it in the news, because I think my staff knows better than to even bring that to me,” DeSantis told Fox News. “I don’t need to be involved with some of the partisan corporate media.”

“They’re free to say what they want. It doesn’t bother me,” DeSantis added. “But I don’t want to give any of that oxygen.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

