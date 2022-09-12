September 12, 2022
Kathy Castor is stepping up to the plate to score for cancer-fighting cause
Kathy Castor gets in some field time. Image via Facebook.

castor
This is a whole new ballgame.

Competing in a metropolis known for its hardball tactics, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is practicing heavy hitter moves this morning with some of her home team’s best.

Castor is stepping up to the plate at the University of South Florida’s stadium for batting practice with Ken Eriksen, softball head coach for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the University of South Florida Softball players in anticipation of the 14th annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game on Sept. 14.

The game pits Democratic and Republican lawmakers against Washington journalists for a cause: Raising money for the Young Survival Coalition, a breast cancer charity focused on victims younger than 40.

Castor has been in this game since she was first elected in 2006, according to her office. This time, lawmakers are looking to avenge five straight losses against the press corps, which went by “Bad News Babes” last year.

Lawmakers’ rallying cry: Beat the press.

However, the game was (arguably) a winner all around last year. It raised a record sum — $510,000 — for charity through sponsorships and tickets, Roll Call reports.

At batting practice Monday, Castor will also be joined by other advocates in the fight against breast cancer. Dr. Bethany L. Niell, Moffitt Cancer Center’s Section Chief of Breast Imaging. Dr. Vondalyn Wright, a local pharmacy owner, will be at the workout, also.

Wright is also the founder of the Fight Wright Foundation, a Tampa Bay-based organization she started after her cancer diagnosis. It’s focused on the specific issues Black women disproportionately face from the disease.

This year, the game falls on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal law that revolutionized sports for women as it barred sex-based discrimination in schools.

Castor will be joined on the field by some fellow Florida delegates. Republican Rep. Kat Cammack told Roll Call she’s been playing ball every morning as she works to avenge last year’s loss. Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, also a breast cancer survivor, is on the roster, looking to swing for the fences.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

