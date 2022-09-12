September 12, 2022
Republican Attorney Generals Assoc. backing Ashley Moody re-elect with $300K investment

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 12, 20223min1

Moody
After spending seven figures in 2018, how high will RAGA go in re-election campaign?

Ashley Moody’s seemingly insurmountable fundraising edge over her November opponent was boosted late last month by the Republican Attorneys General Association.

After a seven-figure spend on Moody’s General Election campaign four years ago, the group has already spent $300,000 on the re-election bid, a significant investment given the structural disparity between the incumbent from Plant City and her opponent, a former State Attorney from Orlando.

Moody faced no Primary opponent this year, allowing her to fundraise without significant spend as Democrat Aramis Ayala overcame fundraising entropy to win a three-way Democratic election.

As Ayala attempts to play catch up, RAGA dug Moody a deeper hole.

The national committee donated $200,000 on Aug, 28 to the Friends of Ashley Moody political committee, the leading donation in a $245,000 fundraising week ending Sept. 2 that left the committee with more than $5.4 million cash on hand.

RAGA bet big on Moody in 2018, donating $1.025 Million between her win of a competitive Primary that year in the race to succeed term-limited Pam Bondi and her General Election victory against Tampa attorney Sean Shaw. The $200,000 in August follows up on a $100,000 donation to Moody’s political committee on Dec. 29, 2021.

Moody also has more than $1.51 million in her campaign account as of Sept. 2, with $38,065 in contributions the week before. The Anheuser Busch company was among the hard money donors, giving the maximum $3,000.

While Moody has nearly $7 million on hand, Ayala didn’t even have $20,000 on hand, as of Sept. 2. In the week leading up to that date, she raised a little more than $3,600, suggesting that Democratic donors aren’t exactly dazzled.

She does not have a political committee.

As we have noted before, Ayala opted not to take matching funds from the state for her campaign, a decision derided by a Primary opponent. Unless outside groups dump money into the state, she won’t have much in the way of paid media or evidence of a viable campaign.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    September 12, 2022 at 6:02 am

    Didn’t Ashli rug muncher Moody file an amicus curiae to overturn the 2020 election results? Regardless these Republicans should be behind bars for their support of that sick maniac.

    Reply

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

