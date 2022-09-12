Joe Henderson: It’s Florida election season, so let the debate about debates begin

A rite of Florida politics is that there is always a debate about debates.

Challengers generally want more of them, and incumbents who believe they’re safe will hem, haw and stall on the subject.

That’s sort of what Gov. Ron DeSantis has done with challenger Charlie Crist. He declined to participate in the “Before You Vote” debate, the only one of the gubernatorial jaw-fests scheduled for a statewide broadcast.

DeSantis did accept the offer from WPEC CBS 12, a TV station owned by the ultraconservative Sinclair Broadcast Group. That should give the Governor a decided home-field advantage, but Crist said he’ll join the Governor in that joust on Oct. 12 anyway. It’s unclear how much of the face-to-face the voting public will see or how much access state media will have.

Sure, it’s smart politics by the Governor.

However, is it also a disservice to Florida people?

Of course it is. Most undecided voters will be left to decide which candidate to support based on sound bites, mailers and TV spots.

Crist craves the chance to confront DeSantis on a variety of issues. They include voting restrictions, LGBTQ+ discrimination the Governor endorsed, free speech hurdles, the racial dog-whistle “anti-riot” law, classroom interference, and so on.

The challenger is close enough in the polls to make things interesting, but he needs a knockout punch. But even if Crist lands a haymaker or two in the debate, without a statewide audience, it might not matter.

Somewhere, Nikki Fried is nodding and saying, “yep, yep.”

Crist was as elusive to her about debates in the Democratic Primary as DeSantis is now, although they finally did have one face-to-face debate, and it got feisty. It also didn’t make any difference, as Crist won the election in a breeze.

DeSantis appears content to dig into his bulging bank account for a blitz of warm and fuzzy commercials that purport to show he is beloved by Floridians. There’s nary a mention of woke, critical race theory, teachers that indoctrinate students, or election police.

The ads are so saccharine sweet, viewers should brush their teeth after watching.

But you go with what works, and apparently, that’s what the Governor has done. It’s safer for DeSantis to script a Hallmark-like commercial than give Crist any chance to get under his skin. Flashing the Governor’s trademark temper and impatience would not be a good look.

Crist has been gaining momentum and support in recent weeks, but because he’s basically been invisible to mass audiences since winning the Primary. The debate was going to be his big chance to, as he said, hold DeSantis “accountable for his extremist, anti-choice, billionaire donor agenda.”

He’ll have that chance.

But if his attacks fall in the forest, will anyone hear them?