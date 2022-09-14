September 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law

Jacob OglesSeptember 14, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott repeats unfounded claim of 2018 voter fraud

2022Headlines

In new ad, Charlie Crist wants ‘fed up’ voters to punish Ron DeSantis for high gas, food costs

Culture WarsHeadlines

‘We cut them off’: Christina Pushaw shares her strategy for defeating ‘legacy media activists’

AHCA attorney legal
Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times.

Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the complaint against the Center of Orlando for Women this summer.

The mandatory 24-hour waiting period rule for abortions in Florida was signed into law in 2015 and was upheld by a judge in April after a nearly seven-year court case.

State regulators used patient records to determine the clinic performed 193 abortions that violated the 24-hour waiting period rule between late April and early May of this year, the complaint reads. State law allows for a fine of $1,000 per violation of the waiting period law.

A clinic manager told officials she was aware of the law but did not know when it became effective, according to the complaint. A lawyer representing the center said the facility contacted the state several times to inquire about the law’s effective date, given the lengthy legal battle over the rule, but received no additional information.

“It would be disastrous for the clinic if they had to pay a $193,000 fine to keep their license,” attorney Julie Gallagher said.

The Florida Division of Administrative Hearings has not yet scheduled a hearing for the case.

At least two other Florida clinics are facing similar but smaller fines for alleged violations of the 24-hour waiting period law, according to online filings.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott repeats unfounded claim of 2018 voter fraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories