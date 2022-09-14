September 14, 2022
Marco Rubio amps up air war against ‘Pelosi Puppet’ Val Demings

A.G. Gancarski

Rubio Demings ad
'Not just liberal, but dangerously radical.'

The re-election campaign of Marco Rubio continues to work to define his Democratic opponent as outside of the mainstream.

Two new ads rolled out Wednesday by the Rubio campaign cast Val Demings, a member of Congress from Orlando and a former Police Chief, as potentially “Florida’s most liberal Senator ever” and a “puppet” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Most liberal” makes the case that Demings is “not just liberal, but dangerously radical,” with female narration chiding Demings for “voting 100% of the time with Pelosi,” claiming she gave “stimulus checks to illegal immigrants,” and asserting she supports abortion “up until the moment of birth.”

“She voted to allow transgender youth sports and teach children radical gender identity without parental consent,” the spot asserts.

100%” covers similar ground about Demings being a reliable Pelosi vote in Congress, with male narration driving the polemic.

“Demings voted with Pelosi to allow radical abortions, even at the moment of birth. Demings joined Pelosi to give a billion in stimulus checks to convicted criminals and illegal immigrants. Demings even voted to allow transgender youth sports and teaching radical gender identity without parental consent,” the ad asserts. “Pelosi Puppet Val Demings: 100% wrong for Florida.”

“100%” has seen limited airplay early in the Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne market, along with Miami/Fort Lauderdale, according to Ad Impact, which tracks placements. Data is not available yet for where “Most Liberal” is airing.

These ads are the latest salvos in a contest that promises to be far more competitive than Rubio’s General Election six years ago against Democrat Patrick Murphy. Three post-Primary polls show Rubio with a 2- or 3-point lead over Demings.

Demings has drawn on nationwide support to outpace the incumbent’s fundraising, leaving Rubio to plead for donations during cable news interviews.

“I need people to help me because she’s raising all this money from ultraliberals,” Rubio said in an August appearance on Fox News.

“Please give because we are being outraised,” he added.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

