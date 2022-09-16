September 16, 2022
Site Selection magazine again names FPL as Top 20 power company nationwide

September 16, 2022

fpl
'More and more companies recognize how much the Sunshine State has to offer and they’re helping boost Florida’s already diverse economy through relocation.'

Site Selection magazine has once again placed Florida Power & Light (FPL) on its list of Top 20 power companies in the U.S.

The magazine’s rankings are based in part on companies’ ability to create jobs, reinvest capital and serve large amounts of territory. In writing about FPL, the magazine spotlighted the company’s diversity efforts over the past year.

“The team has launched programs to encourage competitiveness, including the Black Business Resource Center established by FPL’s parent company NextEra Energy to develop specific actions the company can take to make a positive contribution toward racial equity,” wrote Adam Bruns, managing editor of Site Selection Magazine.

“An online resource center was launched this year to help Black and minority small businesses grow in the state.”

The magazine noted FPL created 26,183 jobs and invested $2.4 billion in its facilities while serving more than 12 million customers in 43 counties.

“FPL also supported the extension of Florida’s data center sales tax exemption through June 30, 2027. And the FPL team is launching a first-of-its-kind talent campaign to attract workers to the state,” Bruns continued.

“In December 2021, FPL’s on-campus innovation hub graduated its first cohort of entrepreneurs. In March 2022, the second cohort of companies began their journey in 35 Mules. In May 2022, PoweringFlorida launched a redesigned website with updated and condensed content; downloadable industry assets; data on sites, buildings, workforce and demographics; and more.”

This is the sixth time FPL has earned a spot on Site Selection’s annual list.

“More and more companies recognize how much the Sunshine State has to offer and they’re helping boost Florida’s already diverse economy through relocation,” said Eric Silagy, FPL Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“FPL’s Office of Economic Development, and team members across our company, continue to attract job creators and capital investors throughout the nation so FPL customers and the entire state of Florida can benefit from a robust economy. This recognition highlights how important their efforts have been and I’m proud of what they’re doing to help our communities grow.”

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

