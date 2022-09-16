September 16, 2022
Personnel note: Mario Bailey joins Indelible as public affairs VP

Drew Wilson

Mario Bailey
Bailey will lead the firm’s state government affairs and brand management strategy including media and public relations.

Management consulting firm Indelible is adding to its public affairs leadership team with the hire of Mario Bailey as Vice President of Public Affairs.

In his new role, Bailey will lead the firm’s state government affairs and brand management strategy including media and public relations.

Bailey, a ten-year government relations veteran, brings a deep understanding of the governmental relations and legislative processes at the federal, state and local levels for various entities including public school districts, universities and nonprofits.

Before joining Indelible, he served in two senior-level government advisory and consultant roles for Converge Public Strategies and Becker & Poliakoff.

His career also includes serving as the former Chief of Staff for state Rep. Dwight Bullard and on the campaign for former U.S. Rep. Joe Garcia. He currently serves on the executive board of the South Florida Regional Planning Council (SFRPC), and previously served as the immediate past chairman. He was appointed to the SFRPC board by former Gov. Rick Scott.

“Indelible is not a typical management consulting firm,” Bailey said. “The work we do has a visible and lasting impact on the lives of families across the nation, and I’m honored to lend my time and talents to expand the footprint and shape the brand of such a conscientious company.”

Founded in 2018, Indelible has become an industry leader in providing management consulting services to state and local government agencies as well as businesses that administer public programs and services.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

