Charlie Crist tries to put abortion back at election forefront

Charlie Crist is trying to reframe the 2022 gubernatorial election as a referendum on abortion after a day focused on immigration.

Crist, the Democratic nominee for Governor, says Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody are next looking to completely outlaw abortion after the Legislature passed a 15-week abortion ban this year, a law that is currently working its way through state courts.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this year, which has potentially opened the door to total abortion bans, Democrats have seen a resurgence in a year that previously thought to be a strong year for Republicans.

“Ron DeSantis and his Attorney General and political ally Ashley Moody are plotting their next move to effectively ban abortion and strip women of their right to choose and their very freedom,” Crist said, speaking to a Tallahassee crowd on Friday morning.

The former Republican Governor, who left the party in 2010 and is mounting his second gubernatorial bid as a Democrat, emphasized the lack of an exception for rape or incest in Florida’s law.

“Ashley Moody and Ron DeSantis are stopping at nothing to dismantle our Florida Constitution and undermine the right to privacy, all to make sure no one in the state of Florida can ever have a safe abortion again,” Crist said.

Crist, who contends abortion rights is the most important issue for the 2022 election, accused DeSantis of using children and families to divert from national headlines on abortion. On Thursday, after DeSantis confirmed he sent two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Crist called the move inhumane and a distraction from abortion issues.

He reiterated the sentiment Friday.

“This Governor’s an extremist — there’s no question about it — someone who doesn’t bat an eye at using children and families as political pawns by flying immigrants to Massachusetts. Why? To divert from his stance on the very issue … of women’s choice,” Crist said.

The recent Congressman also took aim at others trying to further restrict abortions.

“Whether it’s him or any other forced-birth politician who thinks that government gets to decide when you start your family, you will have awakened a sleeping giant in the Sunshine State,” he said.

Recent polling has shown DeSantis leading Crist by around 3 points. Still, Democrats view DeSantis as potentially vulnerable, citing his 2018 victory that he won by less than half a point.

“Our lives, our livelihoods, our democracy, everything is on the line here,” said Monica Readus, president of the Democratic Women’s Club of Florida.

“Every single Democrat needs to come out. You need to vote. You need to make sure that your friends, your family, you need to make sure that every person that has the ability to get to that poll, the ability to mail in a ballot, that they do so. Because if you don’t, there’s going to be hell to pay.”