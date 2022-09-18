Timothy Sullivan: Bruce Bartlett is the clear choice to continue leading the Pinellas/Pasco SAO

For the first time in decades, voters in Pinellas and Pasco will be casting a ballot for State Attorney. Citizens will have the choice between a prosecutor with four-plus decades of experience as a leader in the State Attorney’s Office or a candidate who has never previously served as a prosecutor on any case.

Ms. Allison Ferber Miller and I began our legal careers together on opposite sides of the aisle. She began as an Assistant Public Defender in Pinellas County and I as an Assistant State Attorney. She was an impressive defense attorney, unafraid of taking a case to trial. She moved through the ranks at the Public Defender’s Office and is widely regarded as one of the top death penalty defense attorneys in our area.

When she announced her candidacy for State Attorney, it came as a shock to many. She had just been promoted to a supervisory role at the Pasco Office of the Public Defender and had no prior experience prosecuting cases. Her platform suggested that she was the one who could modernize the State Attorney’s Office and expand diversion programs.

At the time of her announcement, Bruce Bartlett had been our circuit’s top prosecutor for less than six months.

Since his appointment, Bartlett has added two new diversion programs and has expanded the use of technology in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. He has promoted women and minorities alike to top leadership positions in his office. The progress has been real and substantial.

With these changes, much of the wind has been taken out of Miller’s sails and she has resorted to dirty politics and referring to Bartlett and his team of more than 400 prosecutors and staff members as racists. During my three years as an employee in the office and twelve years as a defense attorney, I have never once felt that a decision was race related.

In a recent social media post, Miller posted an arrest affidavit relating to an incident where she was the victim of an armed robbery. She went on to say that her “journey to State Attorney began when [she] was held at gunpoint when [she] was 14.”

If Miller was the victim of an armed robbery, I sincerely hope that the case was prosecuted with the same level of racially blind tenacity that Bartlett and his staff prosecute cases with every day.

However, her statement that this life event served as her motivation to run for State Attorney seems far-fetched.

In February 2016, she applied for a judicial vacancy in the 6th Judicial Circuit. During that time, she is quoted as commenting, “I really love being a public defender … but I would love to be a judge ultimately in my career and this is a great opportunity.”

Leading up to the 2020 election, Miller contemplated and sought out support for a bid to run for the Pinellas-Pasco Public Defender vacancy caused by Bob Dillinger’s retirement.

Ultimately, she chose not to pursue that position, presumably because she did not receive Dillinger’s support.

Given these historical facts, I think that an informed voter might doubt the sincerity of her statement that the robbery incident motivated her to run for State Attorney. Between then and now, she has spent the majority of her career defending persons accused of violent crimes, many of which were charged with firearms offenses.

With all of this in mind, one must reasonably question whether Miller has a bona fide desire to be our circuit’s top prosecutor, or if she merely yearns for a position of power in the criminal justice system.

This November, I’d encourage citizens to vote like the safety of our community depended on it — because it does. Although she was and is a talented defense attorney, there is nothing in Miller’s experience that qualifies her to manage an office of 400+ employees and a budget that exceeds $40 million.

Bartlett has a proven track record of efficiently running the State Attorney’s Office and has made positive changes during his short time as State Attorney that benefit our community.

He deserves to be elected to continue this progress.

___

Timothy F. Sullivan is a managing partner of the law firm Russo Pelletier & Sullivan, based in St. Petersburg.