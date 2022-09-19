Personnel note: BillieAnne Gay joins Anheuser-Busch

Veteran government relations pro BillieAnne Gay is joining Anheuser-Busch as its new director of state government affairs for the Southeast.

In her new role, Gay will be responsible for leading the company’s legislative agenda, political giving and stakeholder engagement in Florida.

She comes to Anheuser-Busch from HCA Healthcare, where she served as its government affairs manager in Tallahassee. She previously spent 15 years in public education, serving as Director of Advocacy & Legislative Affairs for the Florida School Boards Association.

In that position, she represented Florida’s elected school boards before legislative and executive branches and oversaw the association’s communications activities, including website updates, media outreach, and was tasked with heightening FABA’s social media presence and engagement.

Gay serves her community and state on the Leadership Florida NW Florida Council, FLAEYC Board of Directors, Tree House Tallahassee Board, and as a Founding Member of the local Babe Ruth Baseball Alumni Foundation.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her master’s in education leadership from the University of West Florida. She also holds multiple teaching certifications and an Education Leadership certification.

Anheuser-Busch has called Florida home since 1969. This addition underscores the company’s commitment to Florida, including its 1,127 employees in the state across six facilities that help to make and distribute America’s iconic beers every day.