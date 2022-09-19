Ron DeSantis-endorsed Kiyan Michael returns favor in statewide ad

A state legislative candidate powered by Ron DeSantis’ endorsement in her Primary is showing her appreciation in a new ad aired by the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF).

Duval County Republican Kiyan Michael takes center stage in the minute-long “Protecting Florida,” which the RPOF says “features appreciation for Governor DeSantis’ immigration policies and his work to protect Floridians.”

Michael’s son was killed in 2007 by an undocumented immigrant, and she recounts that harrowing experience in the spot.

“When our middle son, Brandon, left to go to work, he was only 21 years old, and the last words I said to him is, ‘I love you.’ And a twice-deported illegal ran into him and hit him so hard that he caused Brandon’s car to flip, and he killed him. My child was killed by someone who should not have been here,” Michael contended. “This is what happens when we have open borders.”

Michael met with DeSantis and saw “compassion” and “concern” in his eyes.

“He wanted to make sure other lives were protected,” Michael related.

“He not only talks a good talk, but he walks it,” she added. “There’s no greater leader than Governor DeSantis because he didn’t just listen. He put action behind it.”

The RPOF ad is a three-pack buy with Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. They don’t feature in the ad beyond the disclaimer.

The Michael spot comes nearly two months after DeSantis tweeted an endorsement that shook up the race in House District 16, where Michael languished behind two establishment Republicans in terms of fundraising and major backing.

“Kiyan Michael is an Angel Mom, military spouse & lifelong Jacksonville resident,” asserted Gov. DeSantis. “Kiyan has stood with me in the fight against illegal immigration and will be a leader in the Florida House as we fight Biden’s open border policies. I am proud to endorse her candidacy for HD 16.”

Michael is not officially elected yet, as she faces two write-in candidates in November.