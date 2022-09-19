September 19, 2022
Email insights: Ron DeSantis warns donors he ‘fell short’ of fundraising goal

A.G. Gancarski

Latest fundraising reports show DeSantis has a 23-to-1 cash on hand lead over Crist.

Ron DeSantis is warning donors that his team missed a “crucial” mid-month fundraising goal.

In an email called “We fell short” from his re-election campaign, the Governor warns his list that he and his team “just reviewed the numbers and we fell short of our mid-month fundraising goal.”

“This goal was crucial to make sure we stay ahead of Charlie (Crist) and protect Florida from his woke extremist agenda. We need your help to make up for the lost ground and get us back on track,” the Governor warns.

The Governor’s warnings of “lost ground” are especially interesting given the most recent fundraising reports show that DeSantis’ campaign and political committee have a 23-to-1 cash advantage over those of his main opponent in November, Democratic nominee Crist.

“D.C. Democrats know Florida is the last line of defense against their agenda of chaos and destruction, and they’re pouring in MILLIONS to bring their woke ideologies to our state,” DeSantis adds, suggesting national interest in the race.

To a point, that has been true. The Friends of Charlie Crist political committee received $100,000 from the American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees and another $100,000 from the California Democratic Party in September. And California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged the same amount to Crist’s political committee, while running ads from his own re-election campaign on Fox News in Florida, baiting Newsom in what some suggest could be a preview of 2024.

Regardless, DeSantis has $115 million on hand, with Crist around $5 million on hand. And despite the urgent appeal of the email, DeSantis is actually spreading fundraising down ballot.

In recent weeks, DeSantis’ political operation gave $2.5 million to the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, dedicated to expanding the Republican majority in the Florida Senate. He also gave a total of $9,868,967 to the Republican Party of Florida.

___

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

