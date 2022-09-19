September 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis holds a 23-to-1 cash advantage on Charlie Crist

Jacob OglesSeptember 19, 20225min2

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Hillsborough Hispanic Dems to open ‘CASA CRIST’ to boost voter outreach

Culture WarsHeadlines

Marco Rubio sees ‘massive disconnect’ between elites, ‘real world’

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Republican candidate in Broward’s solidly blue HD 101 pulls ahead in cash-on-hand

Crist_Desantis side_by_side (6)
The Republican reports $115M in cash-on-hand to the Democrat's $5M.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to hold a dominating lead in fundraising over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Even as his campaign shipped millions to the Republican Party of Florida, the Republican incumbent sits ready to deploy $115 million in cash on hand.

Crist, a former Democratic Congressman and Republican Governor, has grown his war chest back to more than $5 million in available cash following a costly Primary.

DeSantis’ official re-election campaign account raised $934,942 in the first full week of September, bringing the total raised this cycle to $23,032,660. He already spent most of that, but still holds $10,015,983 in cash.

That’s almost as much as Crist raised in his official account since filing for Governor last May.

Crist has seen fundraising pick up since winning the Democratic nomination over Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. He reported $844,692 in new donations over September’s first full week, bringing his total contributions for the campaign to $10,875,395. But while DeSantis ran unopposed for the Republican nomination, Crist depleted much of his money defeating Fried, and his official account held just $2,979,122 as of Sept. 9.

The official accounts show just a fraction of the resources that the candidates control. The Friends of Ron DeSantis has also continued to amass a war chest, raising $2,465,342 in the first half of September. That includes $1,305,007 raised between Sept. 9 and 15 alone. In that one week, the committee disbursed a massive $5,421,671, most of that paid directly to the Republican Party of Florida.

The committee as of Sept. 15 holds $105,280,103 in cash, more than 46 times the $2,275,011 in cash on hand available to Friends of Charlie Crist as of the same date.

The Crist-controlled committee raised $888,182 between Sept. 1 and 15, and has been more frugal in that time. But having spent $6,722,849 through the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary, the committee remains in recovery mode.

Crist has seen some substantial support come in from out of state since securing the nomination, including $100,000 from the American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees and another $100,000 from the California Democratic Party during the month of September.

But DeSantis has seen big checks as well. The Conservatives for Principled Leadership committee, Chaired by Florida House Speaker-Designate Paul Renner, gave $90,000 to the Governor’s committee. McCormick Drive LLC, managed by Ronald Wanek of St. Petersburg, gave $250,000. But the Governor also has developed a national network of small donors as he increasingly grows a national profile.

As for where money is going, DeSantis this month poured money into the state party. He gave $2.5 million to the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, dedicated to keeping a majority in the Florida Senate. He also gave a total of $9,868,967 to the Republican Party of Florida. That means the vast majority of the $12.5 million in spending by the Governor in the first half of September went toward efforts by the party at large, not simply his own re-election effort.

The largest expense for the Crist committee in the same time was for a poll, $28,300 that went to GBAO. The committee also notably disbursed $9,138 to the Elias Law Group, a Democratic election law firm. Most of the $77,598 in spending in early September for the Crist committee has gone toward travel and salaries.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublican candidate in Broward's solidly blue HD 101 pulls ahead in cash-on-hand

nextMarco Rubio sees 'massive disconnect' between elites, 'real world'

2 comments

  • Tjb

    September 19, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Why is DeSantis using the money of Floridians to pay for the trafficking of the undocumented? His campaign should be paying for these horrible political theater acts.

    Reply

  • Juanita Mendoza

    September 19, 2022 at 10:09 am

    I told DeSantis men that I wouldn’t sign the paperwork to be flown to the vineyard. When I said this, I was beaten about the face, chest, neck, and head. My private parts were also groped and smacked by those pinche gringos. I signed the paperwork out of fear that I might be raped. There was already one rape.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories