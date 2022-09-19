Marco Rubio sees ‘massive disconnect’ between elites, ‘real world’

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio continues to sound populist themes in his re-election bid.

An interview released Sunday offered the latest example, with the Senator bemoaning a “massive disconnect” between bipartisan elites and people in the “real world.”

“So you have this massive disconnect, frankly in both parties between the people who live in New York and control media, the people who live in LA and control entertainment, the people who live in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. and control politics, between them and what’s important to them, and what matters to millions and millions of people in the real world. That’s the disconnect that’s playing out,” Rubio told CBS 12 in West Palm Beach.

Rubio said the “disconnect” was specifically “between everyday working Americans who govern themselves by common sense and a small group of elites in both parties who are completely insulated and isolated from all of this.”

“That’s the real disconnect that’s driving this anger. People feel like those in charge at the national level of all of these institutions, not just government, don’t care about them, and they’re right, and they’re completely out of touch with them.”

The schism in the body politic, Rubio argued, is outside the traditional political spectrum itself.

“We’ve had times like this in our history before. I think what makes this different, honestly, the divide is not left vs. right or ideological. It seems partisan. I’m not sure it’s even partisan,” Rubio told CBS 12’s Mike Mangoli.

“There’s a small group of people in this country that have a lot of power and a lot of influence over culture, media, government, big business, and who live very different lives and have different priorities than the vast majority of Americans.”

Despite his wondering if the divide is even partisan, he nonetheless tied it into partisan ends, saying the “disconnect” was evident in Joe Biden’s policies, citing the Inflation Reduction Act as an example.

“That’s how you get an Inflation ‘Reduction’ Act, which is what they call it, that has nothing to do with inflation. It has to do with giving tax credits to people to buy electric cars ten years from now. What does that have to do with inflation today? It has to do with hiring 87,000 IRS agents. And then the tone deafness of thinking they can do a press conference on the White House lawn on the very day when numbers, at the very same time as the numbers coming out saying inflation grew faster than was anticipated and the stock market is collapsing.” Rubio contended.

Rubio has made worries about so-called elites central to his pitch.

Earlier this year, he worried in The Federalist that left-wing elites chased “perverse priorities” while America “crumbles,” in the wake of President Biden meeting with historians at the White House, who warned him about threats to democracy from the right-wing.

Rubio’s critique has also extended to “woke” corporatism in recent years, as evidenced by his 2021 Fox Business essay: “Here’s how we fight the woke elites running corporate America.”