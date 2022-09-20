September 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Gaming Control Commission sets agency vision in mission statement

Wes WolfeSeptember 20, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis floats $1.1B tax cut plan aimed at children’s items

HeadlinesInfluence

Ballard Partners launches ‘13th and Park’ podcast

Influence

Personnel note: Matthew Farrar launches production house EkdroMedia

Gambling and law concept, playing cards, money, dices and wooden judge gavel
The similarities initially stood out more than the concepts’ differences.

Spinning up an agency from nothing can be an oddly compelling sight, since it’s been rare that people have the opportunity to see why some foundational decisions are made the way they are. Faced with an agenda light on line items but heavy on details, the Florida Gaming Control Commission decided what its guiding mission statement would be.

Of four options presented, Commissioners opted for the fifth. 

“Preserve and protect the integrity of gaming activities through fair regulation, licensing, effective criminal investigation, and enforcement,” stated Concept 5, the off-menu selection Commissioners unanimously backed.

The fifth choice came from Commissioner Chuck Drago, said Commission Executive Director Lou Trombetta

All of the concepts deal with basically the same issues, framed differently. Concept 1, for instance, was, “Regulate licensed gaming fairly and enforce criminal gambling prohibitions throughout the state,” and Concept 2 was, “Regulate lawful gaming and address unlawful gambling throughout the state.”

Concept 3 was, “Investigate and target illegal gambling while regulating licensed gaming,” while Concept 4 was, “Support safe gaming activities by regulating lawful activity while investigating and targeting unlawful activity.”

The similarities initially stood out more than the concepts’ differences.

“Commissioners, to me, all of these sound like different ways of saying kind of the same thing, which I think is something we’ve been saying all along,” Commission Chairman John MacIver said.

“I appreciate the fact that it’s been heard that we want the people who are trying to stay within the bounds of the law to get as much assistance from us as they possibly can, and the people who aren’t trying to follow the law, well, to be stopped by us.”

MacIver appreciated the message sent by each of the concepts, he added, though he felt the fifth was the most succinct and thorough.

Commissioner Julie Brown said she agreed 100%.

“I thought the concept more eloquently encapsulated all of the other four concepts together, so I support the fifth one,” Brown said.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocratic women Senate candidates in new ads: We're freedom's fighters

next'Jump ball' comment latest illustration of gulf between Mitch McConnell, Rick Scott

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories