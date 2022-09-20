September 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid
Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner gets thumbs-up for another term. Image via the Sun-Sentinel.

Anne GeggisSeptember 20, 20225min4

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Poll: Florida voters worried most about inflation, believe tech regulation will hike prices

America in CrisisHeadlines

Lawsuit against anti-riot bill’s ‘defund the police’ provision advances

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Joy Goff-Marcil fundraising picks up steam, but can she match Jason Brodeur’s resources?

Dave Kerner
Gov. DeSantis has made provoking the opposition party part of his signature style, but at least one elected Democrat doesn't mind.

Given the way he routinely bashes their party’s standard-bearer, courting Democrats doesn’t appear to be on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ to-do list. But his campaign is nevertheless announcing he’s got at least one Democrat in his corner.

Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner threw his weight behind the Governor’s bid for re-election at an event at the Police Benevolent Association, Team DeSantis said in a news release.

Kerner, who was a member of the City of Alachua police force, cited DeSantis’ support for law enforcement in the statement provided to the press. Kerner, who will reach the limit of his term on the County Commission in 2024, has served as County Mayor, most notably during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Endorsing Governor DeSantis was the obvious choice,” Kerner’s Tuesday statement read. “Job number one of a Governor is to keep our residents safe. No one does that better than Governor DeSantis.”

DeSantis is up against Democrat Charlie Crist in the race for the Governor’s Mansion that concludes with November’s General Election.

Kerner is said to have his eye on running for Palm Beach County Sheriff. The current holder of that office, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, has been absent from work for a substantial part of this year because of health issues that started in April. A spokeswoman did not immediately return an inquiry about Bradshaw’s current status Tuesday.

The announcement that Kerner endorsed DeSantis did not go over well with at least one of his fellow elected Democrats.

“I don’t have much to say except that I’m very disappointed,” said Sen. Tina Polsky, who has introduced legislation trying to rein in DeSantis’ executive excesses.

Tuesday’s release also had DeSantis’ words for Kerner. In his statement, DeSantis bashed “the Left’s anti-police movement.”

“We are focused on protecting victims and not coddling criminals, and no one knows that better than Dave, who served Florida’s communities,” DeSantis’ statement read. “Commissioner Kerner knows first-hand the threat of the Defund the Police movement and understands the important role that our local law enforcement officers play in keeping Florida safe.” 

From daily bashings of President Joe Biden’s initiatives to flying migrant asylum-seekers to blue states, DeSantis gets on Fox News regularly and has become known nationally for trying to provoke the opposition party.

Palm Beach County has been in the Governor’s crosshairs for how the School Board required students to come to school wearing masks during the COVID-19 outbreak in defiance of DeSantis’ executive order on that.

Also, DeSantis was sued for slow-walking the Special Election to replace Rep. Omari Hardy, who resigned his legislative seat to run for the congressional office vacated when U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings died in office. The delay in scheduling a Special Election meant the Palm Beach County district had no representation in the Legislature until the very end of this past Session.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawsuit against anti-riot bill’s ‘defund the police’ provision advances

nextPoll: Florida voters worried most about inflation, believe tech regulation will hike prices

4 comments

  • Tom

    September 20, 2022 at 6:11 pm

    This is the underlining story that media in Florida ignore. DeSantis will pull in ip to 20% Dems vote support.

    Reply

  • Avy115

    September 20, 2022 at 6:13 pm

    Great article, Mike. I respect your work, i’m presently creating over 35000 usd month-to-month merely through doing a truthful activity on-line! i do acknowledge You presently developing a wonderful deal of bucks on-line from 28000 bucks, its straightforward on-line operational jobs

    fully open the link———->>>

    Reply

  • Avy115

    September 20, 2022 at 6:13 pm

    Great article, Mike. I respect your work, i’m presently creating over 35000 usd month to month merely through doing a truthful activity on-line! i do acknowledge You presently developing a wonderful deal of bucks on-line from 28000 bucks, its straightforward on-line operational jobs

    fully open the link———->>>

    Reply

  • Avy115

    September 20, 2022 at 6:15 pm

    Great article, Mike. I respect your work, i’m presently creating over 35000 usd month-to-month merely through doing a truthful activity on-line! i do acknowledge You presently developing a wonderful deal of bucks on-line from 28000 bucks, its straightforward on-line operational jobs

    fully open the link———->>> cashprofit99.netlify.app/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories