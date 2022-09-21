Marco Rubio blasts Martha’s Vineyard migrants for ‘outrageous’ lawsuit against Ron DeSantis

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is speaking out against a group of migrants suing Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of their controversial transport to Martha’s Vineyard.
“The first thing they do is get lawyers,” Rubio said of three Venezuelan migrants suing the Florida Governor in federal court in the wake of last week’s flight that took 50 people from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, with a brief stopover in Florida.
“People came into this country illegally, violating our laws, OK, and the first thing they do is get lawyers and use our laws to sue an elected Governor, to sue a state,” Rubio said.
“Just think about that. They just got here. They’re not even here legally. Didn’t enter the country the proper way. And they’re immediately in court demanding rights and claims under our laws. It’s outrageous,” Rubio continued. “What other country in the world would even tolerate that?”
Rubio made the comments on Wednesday’s “America Reports” on the Fox News Channel, the latest indication that the Governor’s decision to fly these immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard continues to be a hot topic with national media.
The DeSantis administration is likewise on the defensive in the wake of the legal filing.
“The transportation of the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis,” Communications Director Taryn Fenske said in a statement to the Texas Tribune.
“The immigrants were homeless, hungry, and abandoned — and these activists didn’t care about them then. Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts. It was disappointing that Martha’s Vineyard called in the Massachusetts National Guard to bus them away from the island within 48 hours.”
DeSantis was in Melbourne Tuesday when he took multiple questions about a chartered flight purportedly headed to Delaware and was deliberately coy, refusing to “confirm” the rumor that turned out to be bunk, as the flight never made it there.
“He didn’t tell anyone and purposely left people in the dark. So technically the media, the Democrats, everyone got punked who decided to heed some s*** on Twitter instead of waiting for confirmation from the Governor’s Office,” a source told NBC News. “The entire point of this is to put a spotlight on the border. It’s what the Governor has said.”
SteveHC
September 21, 2022 at 10:16 am
Typically irrational and ignorantly-speaking Republican politicians of Florida. Ugh…
Tom
September 21, 2022 at 10:16 am
Marco is correct, it’s a abomination.
Illegals violating American sovereignty.
Suing, the nerve.
Biden Harris, appalling. People flown at 3 am around the country. Harris saying the border secure. Just abysmal.
Corp media hid this, refusing to ask questions.
Fake issues being projected by Dem media.
America’s Governor forced the change.
Jay Smif
September 21, 2022 at 10:27 am
Oh weak little tommy, how quickly you forget that when your white-trash family washed up on these shores just a few decades ago, all they had to do was walk right in, and immediately become citizens. I’d happily trade you and your entire Oxy-addled Florida trash klan for a few groups of hardworking immigrants from Central America today.
Fascist, pudgy, whiny Ronny D really f*cked the poodle once again with his latest, pathetic stunt, and America hates the little dictator who you think is god.
KurtinOC
September 21, 2022 at 10:58 am
Little Marco’s parents also violated American sovereignty by coming here from Cuba. DeathSantis’s Grand Father also violated American sovereignty by coming here through Chain Migration from Italy..
Deport them all !
Julio Gomez-Lopez
September 21, 2022 at 10:38 am
We were slapped and kicked at we boarded the plane. There were sexual assaults. DeSantis should be arrested..
Hope
September 21, 2022 at 10:54 am
PolitiFact: FALSE
Julio Gomez-Lopez
September 21, 2022 at 11:28 am
I saw it you puta!!