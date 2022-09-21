Marco Rubio blasts Martha’s Vineyard migrants for ‘outrageous’ lawsuit against Ron DeSantis

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is speaking out against a group of migrants suing Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of their controversial transport to Martha’s Vineyard.

“The first thing they do is get lawyers,” Rubio said of three Venezuelan migrants suing the Florida Governor in federal court in the wake of last week’s flight that took 50 people from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, with a brief stopover in Florida.

“People came into this country illegally, violating our laws, OK, and the first thing they do is get lawyers and use our laws to sue an elected Governor, to sue a state,” Rubio said.

“Just think about that. They just got here. They’re not even here legally. Didn’t enter the country the proper way. And they’re immediately in court demanding rights and claims under our laws. It’s outrageous,” Rubio continued. “What other country in the world would even tolerate that?”

Rubio made the comments on Wednesday’s “America Reports” on the Fox News Channel, the latest indication that the Governor’s decision to fly these immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard continues to be a hot topic with national media.

The DeSantis administration is likewise on the defensive in the wake of the legal filing.

“The transportation of the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis,” Communications Director Taryn Fenske said in a statement to the Texas Tribune.

“The immigrants were homeless, hungry, and abandoned — and these activists didn’t care about them then. Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts. It was disappointing that Martha’s Vineyard called in the Massachusetts National Guard to bus them away from the island within 48 hours.”

DeSantis was in Melbourne Tuesday when he took multiple questions about a chartered flight purportedly headed to Delaware and was deliberately coy, refusing to “confirm” the rumor that turned out to be bunk, as the flight never made it there.

“He didn’t tell anyone and purposely left people in the dark. So technically the media, the Democrats, everyone got punked who decided to heed some s*** on Twitter instead of waiting for confirmation from the Governor’s Office,” a source told NBC News. “The entire point of this is to put a spotlight on the border. It’s what the Governor has said.”