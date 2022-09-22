September 22, 2022
Personnel note: Marnie George joins Johnson & Blanton

Marnie_George ART
'We knew immediately she would be a perfect fit to our team.'

Lobbying firm Johnson & Blanton is adding Marnie George to the team.

George brings more than 30 years of experience to the firm, including lobbying the Legislature, state agencies and the executive branch on behalf of state and national organizations.

“I am thrilled to be joining this team of passionate and dedicated professionals at Johnson & Blanton,” said Marnie George. “I am greatly looking forward to working with Team JB to continue the incredible work they have done to the betterment of both their clients and the people of Florida.”

Before joining Johnson & Blanton, George founded the public affairs consulting firm The George Group, where she represented state and national clients. She previously served as legislative affairs director for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and started the agency’s public information office serving as agency spokesperson while heading up the legislative office.

She was selected by the Executive Office of the Governor to join the start-up team of the Florida Lottery as legislative affairs manager. Later, the Lottery Secretary tapped her to manage the affairs of the first-ever Florida Lottery Commission and she was also named top employee with superior service for her work.

“At Johnson and Blanton, we place high value on integrity and quality work ethic and Marnie embodies those qualities and many more. Having known her for over 20-plus years we knew immediately she would be a perfect fit for our team as we always look for ways to better serve our clients,” said J&B founder and managing partner Jon Johnson.

“She brings a wealth of experience both inside government and the private sector and is an expert regarding the Florida legislative and Executive branch process.”

Led by Johnson and Travis Blanton, Team J&B also includes lobbyists Diane Wagner CarrDarrick McGhee and Eric Prutsman. Johnson & Blanton is one of the Top 15 firms in the state, measured by revenues.

Johnson & Blanton has built a reputation as one of the top health care lobbying firms in Florida, though its client list includes companies, trade associations and nonprofits from several other industries.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

