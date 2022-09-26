Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun.

Updates from the National Hurricane Center as recently as Sunday morning had shown the Big Bend region taking a direct hit from Ian, although forecasters stressed the unusually high level of uncertainty in models. As of the NHC’s 5 a.m. Monday update, Cedar Key in Levy County is right in the middle of Ian’s estimated path and Tallahassee will likely fall to the storm’s west side after models shifted the trajectory to the east.

“Tallahassee remains in the potential path, and there is still significant uncertainty in the track over the coming days. Remember that impacts can be felt well outside of the ‘cone,'” Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey tweeted Monday morning.

The capital city could receive sustained high winds and heavy rainfall, which could down trees and flooding in flood-prone areas. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to arrive in Tallahassee Thursday morning, though they could begin midday Wednesday.

The city has opened two sandbag locations at the Mike Blankenship Skate Park and the Northwood Centre that are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day until the storm threat has passed. Sandbags are limited to 25 bags per household, and residents will need to bring shovels to fill bags themselves.

Florida State University and Florida A&M University have not yet canceled classes this week. Leon County Schools has not announced closures either, but Superintendent Rocky Hanna is expected to be at a 2 p.m. press conference with the Leon County Division of Emergency Management.

“We’re at a wait and see right now,” Hanna told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Middle school football games have been moved from Wednesday to Tuesday.

The last storm to significantly affect Tallahassee was Hurricane Michael in 2018. Michael brought maximum sustained winds of 44 mph and more than 3 inches of rain. About 90% of Leon County was without power for up to a week.

Two years prior, Hurricane Hermine made landfall in St. Marks as a category 1. The storm brought maximum sustained wind of 47 mph and more than 5 inches of rain. About 80% of the county was without power for up to a week.

Everything from outside of Destin to Cape Coral is within the cone. Florida’s coast from Pinellas County to the Keys are under hurricane watch.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for the entire state.

Before the storm makes landfall, it is expected to brush the Tampa Bay region, delivering life-threatening storm surge of 5 to 8 feet.