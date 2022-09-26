September 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Eunic Ortiz puts campaign operations on hold for Hurricane Ian
Eunic Ortiz lines up some solid Democratic endorsements.

Kelly HayesSeptember 26, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - Legislative

Republicans boost Rick Roth’s campaign for House District 94 with $49K

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Demi Busatta Cabrera enjoys best round of fundraising by far this cycle for HD 114 defense

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Largo Mayor Woody Brown endorses Berny Jacques’ campaign for HD 59

ortiz
Ortiz's campaign has launched a digital ad program and hurricane resource page to amplify resources.

State Senate Democratic nominee Eunic Ortiz announced Monday that she will be pausing her campaign’s fundraising and Get Out The Vote operations to assist local residents with Hurricane Ian.

Ortiz’s campaign has launched a digital ad program and hurricane resource page to amplify resources, and will also begin wellness check-ins to seniors. The resource page can be accessed here.

“Hurricane Ian is expected to directly impact Tampa Bay and more specifically Pinellas County, and it is our responsibility to be good neighbors and ensure the safety of our community, particularly for the most vulnerable among us,” Oritz said in a statement.

“As an organizer, I know firsthand the importance of jumping in to meet our direct needs. I have been dispersing real-time updates online and through our field efforts to break through the digital divide. After landfall, this team is prepared to roll up our sleeves for a grassroots recovery operation,” she continued.

Ortiz is running for Senate District 18, which covers a large portion of Pinellas County including parts of Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Largo, Pinellas Park, Gulfport and most of the county’s coastline.

As the storm continues to shift more to the east, Pinellas County will feel more significant winds. At this point in time, the county is planning for a Category 3 storm to hit.

One of the biggest challenges Pinellas County residents could face is flooding. With 10 to 15 inches of rain expected, emergency management director Cathie Perkins advised those in areas prone to flooding to protect their homes, raise belongings and be prepared.

Ortiz faces Republican state Rep. Nick DiCeglie. Both hope to take the seat currently held by Republican state Sen. Jeff Brandes, who is leaving office due to term limits.

The seat has a slight red lean. In 2020, 47% of voters in the district supported Democratic President Joe Biden, while 52% went to former Republican President Donald Trump.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDespite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

nextState sports teams watching Hurricane Ian closely

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories