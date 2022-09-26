Pinellas County issues mandatory evacuations starting Monday evening

Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for high risk areas ahead of Hurricane Ian after officials warned residents this morning to prepare and move inland.

The mandatory evacuation order will start at 6 p.m. Monday for all residents in Zone A, including all mobile home residents. Zone A encompasses coastal areas of the county, including parts of St. Petersburg, Gulfport and Clearwater. All residential health care facilities will also be put under mandatory evacuation orders starting Monday.

Mandatory orders for evacuation Zones B and C will start Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. Those zones include more inland areas in South St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park.

Residents can find out what evacuation zone they are in here.

Need to shelter? Pinellas County will open special needs shelters starting Monday at 6 p.m. Residents with special needs who require transportation to a safe location until the storm passes can sign up by calling the County Information Center at 727-464-4333.

Three general populations shelters, including one allowing pets, will also open up Monday at 6 p.m. Those locations include:

— Ross Norton Recreation Center, 1426 S, MLK Jr. Ave. Clearwater

— Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg

— Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo (pets allowed)

Additional shelters will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. A full list of locations can be found here.

As for closures, Pinellas County has opted to shut down offices and district schools starting Tuesday. Schools will be closed through Friday.

As the storm continues to shift more to the east, Pinellas County will feel more significant winds. At this point in time, the county is planning for a Category 3 storm to hit.

One of the biggest challenges Pinellas County residents could face is flooding. With 10 to 15 inches of rain expected, emergency management director Cathie Perkins advised those in areas prone to flooding to protect their homes, raise belongings and be prepared.