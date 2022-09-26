September 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pinellas County announces school, office closures through Friday
Yep, it's that time again. Image via AP.

Kelly HayesSeptember 26, 20224min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Ahead of Ian, JAXPORT works with Puerto Rico’s ongoing Hurricane Fiona recovery

APoliticalHeadlines

Hurricane Ian to rapidly strengthen within next day, remains on Tampa-area track

HeadlinesInfluence

Public Service Commission cancels meetings ahead of Ian landfall

ian shelves
Closures will start on Tuesday.

Pinellas County will be closing all district schools and offices starting Tuesday, with the closures continuing through Friday in preparation of Hurricane Ian. The closures also include all meetings, sports and extracurricular activities.

Makeup days will not be announced until after the storm, officials noted. More updates are expected to come throughout today and the remainder of the week.

While the county has not yet issued any mandatory evacuations, officials are urging residents to prepare and get out, especially those in areas prone to flooding.

The county is expected to start mandatory evacuations in the coming days, but for now, officials are allowing residents some flexibility before shutting down.

The areas the county is looking to evacuate include Level A, Level B, and Level C, emergency management director Cathie Perkins said at a Monday news conference. Perkins urged residents to check their evacuation zones, information that can be found here, as the county updated the map this year.

Perkins said that as the storm continues to shift more to the east, Pinellas County will feel more significant winds. At this point in time, she said, the county is planning for a Category 3 storm to hit.

One of the biggest challenges Pinellas County residents could face is flooding. With 10 to 15 inches of rain expected, Perkins advised those in areas prone to flooding to protect their homes, raise belongings and be prepared.

As for shelters, the county will begin to open general population shelters Monday night at 6 p.m., and continue to open additional shelters Tuesday morning. Perkins encouraged those that could stay with friends or family inland to do so.

The county is also actively working with hospitals and long term care facilities on evacuations. The county is asking that long term care facilities begin their evacuations Monday, and have already started seeing several hospitals start doing so.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAl Lawson campaign makes ‘code red’ fundraising pitch to ditch Neal Dunn

nextTampa Bay-area smart pond preparing for Hurricane Ian

One comment

  • Tom

    September 26, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    “Tropical 4 ocean twister inbound… looks like a good week to take out the boat.” – Tom Trump

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories