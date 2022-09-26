September 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Closures in effect at key VA facilities ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Staff ReportsSeptember 26, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

HeadlinesTampa Bay

USF cancels classes Monday-Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Republicans boost Rick Roth’s campaign for House District 94 with $49K

Veterans Affairs (Large)
Facilities from North Pinellas to Port Charlotte are affected.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is closing three of its Bay Pines system locations in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.

Closures are in effect at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center Monday through Thursday, including its Emergency Department.

North Pinellas and St. Petersburg VA clinics will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

VA clinics in Sarasota, Bradenton and Port Charlotte will close Wednesday only.

Facilities in Naples, Florida and Sebring, Virginia and the Lee County Healthcare Center are for now not affected. The scope of closures may change as more clarity on the storm’s path comes into view in the coming hours and days.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of our Veterans and staff, I have made the decision to close these locations in advance of Tropical Storm Ian,” said Bay Pines VA Director and CEO Paul M. Russo. “We will reopen as soon as the storm has passed and when it is safe to do so.”

The VA is encouraging individuals to ensure they are prepared for the storm, noting wide uncertainty in the storm’s current projected path. Individuals can obtain information to ensure they are hurricane ready at the VA’s Emergency Preparedness webpage.

If a veteran is experiencing an emergency, they should call 911.

Tropical Storm Ian is currently located southeast of Cuba, with hurricane watches in effect for portions of the Gulf coast of Florida including the Tampa Bay area and areas to the north and south.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that “regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week.”

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFor Jacksonville, Ian may recall another 'I' storm

nextRepublicans boost Rick Roth's campaign for House District 94 with $49K

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories