September 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Republicans boost Rick Roth’s campaign for House District 94 with $49K

Anne GeggisSeptember 26, 20225min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

HeadlinesTampa Bay

USF cancels classes Monday-Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

APoliticalHeadlines

Closures in effect at key VA facilities ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

davisroth
The Palm Beach County Representative is one of two Republican state lawmakers representing districts entirely contained within the county.

The Democratic challenger to Republican Rep. Rick Roth is not yet waging much of a campaign, but Republicans are pouring money into holding onto House District 94.

The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee gave Roth’s campaign an eye-popping $49,000 in the last reporting period, plus $5,750 in research support. That donation is more than 12 times the total amount that Democrat Terence Davis has on hand to spend for his campaign to represent the district that includes Pahokee, Royal Palm Beach and Belle Glade.

Republicans are keen to maintain their foothold here after redistricting shifted the district into a true toss-up.

Roth, on the hunt for his fourth term, is just one of two Republican lawmakers who represent districts entirely contained within blue Palm Beach County. But redistricting reapportioned Roth’s district so that it went from the lightest shade of red to one that supported President Joe Biden by 0.08 percentage points.

Roth, who is a farmer, is certainly several laps ahead of his rival in the money race. As of Aug. 9, he reported a total of $108,620 cash on hand, compared to the $3,870 that Davis holds. Davis served on the Riviera Beach City Council and works as a consultant for emergency preparedness

Between Aug. 6 and Sept. 9, Roth raised the most in any month this election cycle: $62,200.

Besides the money from the state Republican committee, Roth received $1,000 checks from Rep. Lauren Melo’s committee, Friends of Lauren Melo; Rep. Bob Rommel’s political committee, Florida Conservative Committee; Rep. Bobby Payne’s Committee, Conservatives for Rural Florida; and Rep. Tom Leek’s committee, Living Life with Purpose. Donations from the real estate sector totaled $3,000 for this period.

Roth’s campaign expenditures reached their highest levels for this campaign cycle during the period between Aug. 6 and Sept. 9 — spending $4,226. A check for nearly $3,000 went to Direct Mail Systems in St. Petersburg for door hangers, but it looks like he needs to spend more. The certificate for his website — voterickroth.com — expired last week and needs to be renewed.

Davis, meanwhile, raised $1,190 in the same time frame and spent $525. Marquee names on his donor list include Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, who represents Palm Beach County’s Senate District 26, and Katherine Waldron, the Democratic nominee for House District 93, both contributing $250 each to Davis’ campaign.

His sole expense for this period was $525 to Photo Chinaman in North Lauderdale for door hangings.

The campaigns faced a deadline on Sept. 16 for reporting all financial activity through Sept. 9.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousClosures in effect at key VA facilities ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

nextUSF cancels classes Monday-Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    September 26, 2022 at 9:52 am

    Yeah buy another hog into office….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories