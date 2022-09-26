USF cancels classes Monday-Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

The University of South Florida (USF) has canceled classes Monday through Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to begin affecting the Tampa Bay area as soon as Tuesday.

The school made the decision to cancel classes to allow students to take necessary precautions or make plans ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Staff will continue to work Monday. All USF campuses will close Tuesday.

Residence halls and residential dining facilities, as of 9 a.m. Monday, remain open. Student support facilities, including the libraries, counseling, wellness and recreation facilities, the Marshall Student Center on the Tampa campus and University Student Center on the St. Petersburg campus, remain open at this time. Revised hours for the week will be communicated with students, faculty and staff later Monday.

USF Health clinical operations will continue normal business hours on Monday and Tuesday, but will close Wednesday and Thursday. A decision about USF Health clinical operations for the rest of the week will be made at a later time.

Students, faculty and staff are urged to plan carefully, follow local weather reports and monitor updates from county and state emergency management officials.

More information from USF is available here. Additional updates will be shared via USF’s website and official social media channels.

Tropical Storm Ian is currently located southeast of Cuba, with hurricane watches in effect for portions of the Gulf coast of Florida including the Tampa Bay area and areas to the north and south.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that “regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week.”