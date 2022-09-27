Orlando International Airport to close Wednesday morning

The Orlando International Airport will cease flights starting Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida.

“The Orlando International Airport is prepared for the arrival and impact of Hurricane Ian,” reads a statement from the airport. “After conferring with the National Weather Service, airlines, and federal partners it has been decided that commercial operations at Orlando International Airport will cease at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 09/28/22.

“The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has activated the airport’s Emergency Operations Center. The center, staffed by airport leadership, emergency response and federal partners, maintains direct communications with airline leaders and the National Weather Service to keep informed on the latest updates on the hurricane’s path.”

Airport officials promised to accommodate travelers whose flights are disrupted by the airport’s closure.

“Travelers should contact their airlines directly for any updates in regards to their specific flights,” he said. “We remind the general public that the airport is not a designated shelter and information regarding official shelters can be found on the Orange County website.”

Orange County officials announced shortly before the airport’s announcement that it will open shelters Wednesday. Locations include: Apopka High School; Ocoee High School; Dr. Phillips High School; Oak Ridge High School; and Timber Creek High School. Apopka High opens at 8 a.m. All other shelters open at noon.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings declared a state of emergency on Monday.

“This allows for more efficient emergency management as we work with community and state partners,” he tweeted. “The number one priority is to keep families safe!”

Orlando-Sanford International Airport will also close today, Tuesday, at 5 p.m. The airport canceled all flights on Wednesday and Thursday.

Southwest Florida International Airport also announced it will cancel all flights on Wednesday. All flights will continue as scheduled through Tuesday.

The decision came after major coastal airports in the path of the storm already announced closures. Tampa International Airport is suspending all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday as the region prepares for impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport announced it will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday as well.