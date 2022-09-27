September 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Orlando International Airport to close Wednesday morning

Jacob OglesSeptember 27, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Outside Ian’s cone, a wave of closures hits South Florida services

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Testimony: Parkland shooter drew swastikas, sought child porn

FederalHeadlines

Teen interest in long-lasting birth control soars after Roe v. Wade ruling

Orlando International Airport
Other major airlines on Florida's west coast will also suspend service.

The Orlando International Airport will cease flights starting Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida.

“The Orlando International Airport is prepared for the arrival and impact of Hurricane Ian,” reads a statement from the airport. “After conferring with the National Weather Service, airlines, and federal partners it has been decided that commercial operations at Orlando International Airport will cease at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 09/28/22.

“The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has activated the airport’s Emergency Operations Center. The center, staffed by airport leadership, emergency response and federal partners, maintains direct communications with airline leaders and the National Weather Service to keep informed on the latest updates on the hurricane’s path.”

Airport officials promised to accommodate travelers whose flights are disrupted by the airport’s closure.

“Travelers should contact their airlines directly for any updates in regards to their specific flights,” he said. “We remind the general public that the airport is not a designated shelter and information regarding official shelters can be found on the Orange County website.”

Orange County officials announced shortly before the airport’s announcement that it will open shelters Wednesday. Locations include: Apopka High School; Ocoee High School; Dr. Phillips High School; Oak Ridge High School; and Timber Creek High School. Apopka High opens at 8 a.m. All other shelters open at noon.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings declared a state of emergency on Monday.

“This allows for more efficient emergency management as we work with community and state partners,” he tweeted. “The number one priority is to keep families safe!”

Orlando-Sanford International Airport will also close today, Tuesday, at 5 p.m. The airport canceled all flights on Wednesday and Thursday.

Southwest Florida International Airport also announced it will cancel all flights on Wednesday. All flights will continue as scheduled through Tuesday.

The decision came after major coastal airports in the path of the storm already announced closures. Tampa International Airport is suspending all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday as the region prepares for impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport announced it will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday as well.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPublix announces store closures across Tampa Bay in advance of storm

nextFWC delays terrapin breeding rule, budget request passage amid Ian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Ian headed for SW Florida, but Gov. DeSantis warns Tampa, inland areas to brace for impact

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more