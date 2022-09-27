Tampa International Airport to suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian

Tampa International Airport is suspending all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday as the region prepares for impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The closure will allow airport personnel to prepare the facility, including by securing jet bridges, ground equipment and aircraft.

The airport, including the main terminal, airsides and parking garages will be closed to all visitors at that time.

The airport will assess damage after the storm as soon as it’s safe to do so and will closely coordinate reopening with area partners, with an eye on roadway safety, facility readiness and staffing.

Airport officials will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the main terminal on level 3 between the Hard Rock Cafe and P.F. Chang’s. Airport CEO Joe Lapano and Executive Vice President of Operations John Tiliacos will answer questions.

Airport passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. Airport officials recommend those with remaining flights before closure arrive at least two hours before their flight.

The airport is not a designated storm shelter and does not have the resources to shelter individuals or their vehicles during the storm. A list of open shelters in Hillsborough County is available online.

Airport officials will be providing additional updates on their Twitter page.

The Tampa Bay area is currently under a hurricane and storm surge warning, with winds expected to reach upwards of 100 miles per hour and storm surge that could exceed 5 feet.

Hurricane Ian is expected to move across Cuba within the next few hours, coming out in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico for its turn north and east.

Landfall is expected on Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday near Tampa Bay. It’s expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or greater.