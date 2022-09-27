September 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa International Airport to suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian

Staff ReportsSeptember 27, 20223min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Hurricane Ian: Mandatory evacuations ordered in much of Southwest Florida

APoliticalHeadlines

Hurricane Ian could bring 5-10 feet of storm surge into Tampa Bay

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.27.22

Passenger jet airliner plane arriving or departing Tampa International Airport in Florida at sunset or sunrise
The airport will assess damage after the storm and coordinate reopening with local partners.

Tampa International Airport is suspending all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday as the region prepares for impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The closure will allow airport personnel to prepare the facility, including by securing jet bridges, ground equipment and aircraft.

The airport, including the main terminal, airsides and parking garages will be closed to all visitors at that time.

The airport will assess damage after the storm as soon as it’s safe to do so and will closely coordinate reopening with area partners, with an eye on roadway safety, facility readiness and staffing.

Airport officials will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the main terminal on level 3 between the Hard Rock Cafe and P.F. Chang’s. Airport CEO Joe Lapano and Executive Vice President of Operations John Tiliacos will answer questions.

Airport passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. Airport officials recommend those with remaining flights before closure arrive at least two hours before their flight.

The airport is not a designated storm shelter and does not have the resources to shelter individuals or their vehicles during the storm. A list of open shelters in Hillsborough County is available online.

Airport officials will be providing additional updates on their Twitter page.

The Tampa Bay area is currently under a hurricane and storm surge warning, with winds expected to reach upwards of 100 miles per hour and storm surge that could exceed 5 feet.

Hurricane Ian is expected to move across Cuba within the next few hours, coming out in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico for its turn north and east.

Landfall is expected on Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday near Tampa Bay. It’s expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or greater.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHurricane Ian could bring 5-10 feet of storm surge into Tampa Bay

nextHurricane Ian: Mandatory evacuations ordered in much of Southwest Florida

One comment

  • Tom

    September 27, 2022 at 9:20 am

    Tropical 3 whirlwind

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more