More Publix locations to close as Hurricane Ian approaches

Hurricane Ian’s expected path will close more Publix supermarkets across the state.

The 163 store closures announced Wednesday, in addition to the 282 stores that modified store hours Tuesday, means more than a third of the state’s Publix stores have been affected by the storm.

From Key West northeast to Ormond Beach, it’s going to be tougher to find a Pub Sub. The grocery behemoth is a Florida icon.

The Publix at the Searstown Shopping Center in Key West reopens at 4 p.m. today, if all goes as planned. But the Central Florida stores of the Lakeland-based grocer are going to be closing their doors at 6 p.m. today and remaining shut until 7 a.m. Friday, according to the Publix website.

On the east side of the state, closures extend as far south as Palm Bay. In the state’s interior, the southernmost store affected is in Okeechobee, which will be closed at 4 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Friday, the store’s website says.

Most of Tampa Bay’s Publix stores will not reopen until the same time, according to store officials.

“We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and its impact to our operating areas,” a statement on the Publix website read. “Please be aware that stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm.”

Shoppers can check the status of their neighborhood store on an interactive website.

As of an 8 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 4 storm, just shy of Category 5, and the National Weather Service (NWS) increased storm surge estimates that may occur when Ian makes landfall. The storm is located 60 miles from Punta Gorda, where storm surges are predicted at 12 to 16 feet, the NWS said. The storm is moving north at about 10 miles per hour, according to an advisory. Sustained winds are at 155 mph, capable of catastrophic damage that can destroy buildings.