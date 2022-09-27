Stranded Shrimp as Jax declares state of emergency for Hurricane Ian

For most baseball teams, at the end of the year you’re just playing out the final games and preparing for the offseason. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, mathematically eliminated from the AAA Playoffs during their last homestand, are closing their season away with three games this week at the Norfolk Tides.

As the Shrimp players and staff watch from Virginia, Hurricane Ian has Northeast Florida in its plans following what’s expected to be a devastating strike on Southwest Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency at noon Tuesday to take effect at the same time Wednesday.

“This storm is nothing to take for granted and this is not the time to be complacent,” Curry said. “That is why I am declaring a state of emergency for Duval County and activating the emergency operations center, both effective 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.”

That prompted Scott Kornberg, broadcaster for the Shrimp, to publicly ask the powers-that-be what it’s going to take to get the club back home.

“So a State of Emergency in Jacksonville and yet our team is stuck playing through Wednesday night in Norfolk,” Kornberg said. “@MiLB/@MLB/@NorfolkTides, what is your plan to get us home to our families?

“I love broadcasting games, but these last two are meaningless. Please send us home.”

Meanwhile back in Duval County, all Jacksonville city offices will close to the public and non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the city will open the Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Drive as an evacuation center. That is the only evacuation center expected to open in Duval County unless conditions change.