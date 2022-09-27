St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes

St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.

While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.

“While we are hopeful that the current southward trend will lessen our impact, it is still a huge storm that will still bring damaging weather to our city,” Welch said. “We have the potential for extended rain and flooding, winds greater than 100 miles per hour and damaging tornadoes — in addition to storm surge.”

Welch spoke with President Joe Biden and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Deanne Criswell earlier Tuesday morning, with the pair reassuring both Welch and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor of federal support and relief efforts.

“They assured me that the administration and FEMA are monitoring the storm around the clock and are ready to support relief efforts in any way we deem necessary,” Welch said.

Welch added that state leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, also reassured the city of support.

“Our federal and state representatives reached out to us and told us were we to need something, to let them know,” Welch said. “So, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

The city’s emergency manager Amber Boulding echoed Welch’s warning. Boulding referenced specific warnings from the National Weather Service, which estimates storm surges of five to eight feet in the bay Wednesday night. Potential rainfall, in addition to the surges, could be “catastrophic,” she said.

“Now’s not the time to let your guard down,” Boulding said. “Even if a hurricane does stay south of us on its current forecast, we’re not out of the woods.”

Boulding also laid out another potential threat: tornadoes. With a cold front coming down from the North and the hurricane coming up, the conditions could make for “a significant tornado event,” she said.

“I don’t want you to overlook this storm. It is a very serious situation still,” Boulding said.

Pinellas County issued a mandatory evacuation order Monday for high risk areas ahead of Hurricane Ian after officials warned residents this morning to prepare and move inland.

The mandatory evacuation order started at 6 p.m. Monday for all residents in Zone A, including all mobile home residents. Zone A encompasses coastal areas of the county, including parts of St. Petersburg, Gulfport and Clearwater. All residential health care facilities will also be put under mandatory evacuation orders starting Monday.

Mandatory orders for evacuation Zones B and C will start Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. Those zones include more inland areas in South St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park. Residents can find out what evacuation zone they are in here.

Welch advised those evacuating to seek shelter from friends and family who live inland, if possible.

“As Governor DeSantis stated in our press conference yesterday, you don’t need to go to Georgia. You just need to get to higher ground and a non evac-zone with your storm kit and supplies,” Welch said.