Farm Share to begin delivering food, water as soon as Hurricane Ian passes

The state’s largest independent food bank is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s path and proactively staging trucks full of water, food and disaster relief supplies for immediate deployment.

As soon as the storm passes and it is safe to enter affected communities, Farm Share, in conjunction with the state Emergency Operations Center (EOC), local governments, partner agencies and food pantries, will begin delivering and distributing these life-sustaining resources to affected communities.

Due to ongoing supply chain issues and unprecedented demand for services, food supplies and resources are facing shortages. These shortages mean less food and other supplies are available for disaster relief operations, including the response to Hurricane Ian.

Despite these challenges, Farm Share said it will continue to fight to generate additional resources and will distribute all that it has available within affected areas as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Farm Share also works closely with the state of Florida EOC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to carry out relief missions, delivering MREs, water, diaper kits and other food and supplies to identified communities in need.

“Utilizing Farm Share’s large fleet of semi-trucks and box trucks and strategically placed warehouses throughout Florida, Farm Share is uniquely positioned to respond immediately to hurricanes and other natural disasters,” said Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share. “During times of uncertainty, Floridians should know one thing is for sure — Farm Share will be there to help.”

During major Hurricanes Irma and Michael, Farm Share distributed more than 1.8 million and 2.3 million pounds, respectively, of food, water and disaster relief supplies within the first 13 days after the storms made landfall.

The nonprofit says it aims to be one of the first organizations on the scene after a disaster occurs and to provide food, water and other supplies to affected communities while longer-term relief organizations get set up and established.

Farm Share continues to provide relief efforts as needed and helps to provide support to the long-term relief organizations as requested.