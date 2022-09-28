September 28, 2022
As Hurricane Ian approaches Southwest Florida, Tampa Bay power outages are already creeping
This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 12:41 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Image via AP.

September 28, 2022

Thousands are already without power.

As the Tampa Bay region begins feeling the early effects of Hurricane Ian, power outages are already being reported.

Duke Energy is reporting 851 outages in St. Pete, 583 in the Seminole/Largo area and 217 north of Palm Harbor.

Outages are isolated to several areas, including 224 outages each in northeast St. Pete and the Maximo area. Duke Energy’s outage map notes that crews are in route to the Maximo outage area and that the status of the northeast St. Pete outages are being updated, as of 9:30 a.m.

Throughout its service area, crews are currently working to restore power, but as conditions worsen, work may have to be put on hold until it’s safe to resume.

TECO has nearly 5,000 customers without power as of 9:30 a.m.

The highest concentration of outages is in South Tampa with 1,321 outages in Sun Bay South and 826 outages in Fair Oaks Manhattan Manor.

Spotty outages are reported throughout Hillsborough County, including more than 1,400 outages in Gulf City in the southern part of the county.

TECO’s outage map indicates less work on restoration, though some areas show support crews in route.

The current storm track now has the Tampa Bay region outside of the track’s cone, but tropical storm force winds are expected later Wednesday.

“Regardless of track, widespread power outages expected today,” meteorologist Denis Phillips wrote on Facebook around 9 a.m.

 

Staff Reports

2 comments

  • Tjb

    September 28, 2022 at 10:06 am

    Governor DeSantis,
    Hurricane heading toward my home. I can’t get property insurance. Need help now. One company offer me insurance at double what I paid last year, but as yesterday they dropped out of the Florida market. Help me Ron

    Reply

  • Tom

    September 28, 2022 at 10:20 am

    Head to southwest Florida now ..for some of the best fishing of the year. Today and tonight…world record fish can be caught about 20 miles out. Hundreds are out as we speak. Don’t let the fake news media rob you of the chance to break the world record. Once you get out about ten miles from the shore it’s fine.

    Reply

