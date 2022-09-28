September 28, 2022
Joe Biden warns oil industry against Hurricane Ian-related price hike
Joe Biden. Image via AP.

Associated PressSeptember 28, 20221min1

Joe Biden
“America is watching."

President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast.

“Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger in America.

Biden said that the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump” and if it happens, he will ask federal officials to determine ”whether price gauging is going on.”

“America is watching. The industry should do the right thing,” Biden added.

There are few signs that average gas prices have jumped significantly in Florida as the hurricane began to approach. AAA put the statewide average at just under $3.40 a gallon, six-tenths of a cent higher than a week ago.

Associated Press

  • Impeach Biden

    September 28, 2022 at 1:11 pm

    This is the guy that declared war on the oil industry on day one of his Presidency. Such a fool you are Joe Biden. I’m sure your WH Press Secretary will tell us all today to go buy an electric car. Clown Show.

    Reply

Categories

