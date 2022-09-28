September 28, 2022
Tampa Hard Rock closed until further notice for Hurricane Ian
A new Seminole Compact was supposed to give Florida's economy a big boost. Image via Facebook.

Kelly HayesSeptember 28, 20223min0
hard rock
The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen.

Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be closed to all non-registered hotel guests starting Wednesday morning in response to Hurricane Ian.

The Tampa Hard Rock joins several other Tampa Bay entertainment centers closing for the hurricane. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced closures for Wednesday and Thursday, and ZooTampa closed down Tuesday and will remain closed through Thursday. The theme parks said they must take into consideration both guests and animals.

“Our weather preparedness plan is in place and extra precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of our animals during this time,” a statement from Busch Gardens reads.

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s Southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. The National Hurricane Center at noon reported the eyewall was moving onshore in Sanibel and Captiva islands.

Damaging winds and rain lashed the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.

U.S. Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power. Ian was centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples at 7 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 10 mph.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

