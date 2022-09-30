September 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

At a North Fort Myers trailer park, survivors speak of Ian’s wrath

Associated PressSeptember 30, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding

HeadlinesHurricane Response

More than 1.8 million remain without power after Hurricane Ian

hurricane ian trailer park man ap
'It was heavy winds. The house was shaking.'

When Ian’s winds swept into this Gulf coast trailer park, they howled with such force that residents felt they would be lifted off the ground, even blown away.

Now many homes in this community in North Fort Myers are crumpled and splintered. Hurricane Ian pulled, twisted and bent their metal roofs and broke apart their wooden structures.

“I literally watched my house disappear with everything in it, right before my eyes,” said James Burdette, 62. “I watched things start to fly, part of the roof went off, the rest of the roof went off, the walls caved in.”

Burdette sat back on a brown leather chair Thursday, the debris from what was once his living room scattered all about. Along with the chair, a remote control was still intact.

A carpenter by trade, Burdette moved to Florida from Virginia five years ago.

He said his original plan for Ian was to stay in his home and brave out the storm. But the winds were too strong, and at one point, as it roared through, he felt his house being lifted off the ground — up a few inches (centimeters) and then dropped forcefully back down.

“I stayed here for as long as I could until I got scared for my life and ran across the street,” said Burdette. He likened his escape to the children’s book tale of the Three Little Pigs — running as if from a house made of sticks.

A garden status of Jesus was knocked down by the wind. Burdette struggled to lift it up and place it back in its original spot.

“It’s heavy,” he said.

Now he and his wife don’t know what they will do next. They have no plans for where to go.

Burdette said he felt angry for all that happened. Yet, he added, he had considered himself a good-natured person who helped his neighbors, mowing the lawn of an older lady nearby and helping to improve their properties.

“I am the type of person who doesn’t like to watch others struggle,” he said.

“I am questioning my faith, which may not be right, but this isn’t either,″ he said of Ian’s damage.

At another homestead nearby, Eduardo David, 68, was clearing debris piled up by the storm against the front of his home. David also rode out the storm at home after finding himself unable to find flights out to Chicago, where he has family.

He said he was boarding up windows from the inside even as the storm was coming through. The winds kept knocking the sliding doors and pushing the windows off track.

“It was heavy winds. The house was shaking,” David said.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Elections are coming up': Lenny Curry warns political enemies in Ian wrap-up

nextStudy finds that climate change added 10% to Ian’s rainfall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

After Ian, the effects in Southwest Florida are everywhere

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more