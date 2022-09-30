‘You loot, we shoot’: Gov. DeSantis stresses law and order in Ian-ravaged communities

As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a moral plea against looting that appears to have some firepower behind it.

Speaking near Fort Myers in the leveled community of Matlacha on Friday, the Republican Governor relayed one sight he saw in Punta Gorda in neighboring Charlotte County the day prior.

“They boarded up all the businesses, and there are people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,'” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law and order state, and this is a law and order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”

The Governor also had comments on the grit and resilience of the community and called for “all hands on deck” regarding the rule of law. However, his dispatch was choppy, making the overall statement unclear.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he had spoken at length to Attorney General Ashley Moody, who was also on scene.

“We are not going to tolerate — and I mean zero tolerance — when we say anyone that thinks they’re going to thrive on the residents of this county or state when we just took a horrific hit, I can guarantee you that is not going to happen,” Marceno said.

DeSantis has frequently touted Florida as a “law and order” state, particularly in appearances alongside Florida Sheriffs. The saying often carries a political connotation, but for residents whose homes and communities have been devastated, it is likely a comforting message.

However, the phrase reportedly left on the boarded-up business evokes the “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” saying, popularized by the late Miami Police Chief Walter Headley. That phrase arose during a spree of violent crime during the 1967 holiday season and again during the 1968 Miami riot, periods of unrest during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

“You loot, we shoot,” isn’t new in the hurricane context — having been used when Hurricane Harvey struck Houston and in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. But others see the phrase as stoking violence and division.

As early as Wednesday, the day Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, looting had already been reported in Fort Myers. An evening curfew was ordered in Lee County that day.

About 85% of Lee County customers are without power, according to statistics released from the Florida Public Service Commission at noon. That, in part, has necessitated delivering messages to the community in person.

Law enforcement have community response units on the ground to deliver water, information and security.

“Most importantly, safety and security as always,” Marceno said. “I guarantee you, we will be out here in full force, and any person that makes that horrific error that thinks they’re going to do something to one of my residents in my county, I guarantee you it’ll be swift incarceration immediately with no tolerance.”