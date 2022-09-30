Human Rights Campaign endorses four more Florida Democrats for Congress

One of America’s largest LGBTQ+ political lobbying organizations just backed four more Florida Democratic candidates for Congress.

On Friday, the Human Rights Campaign announced its endorsement of “22 additional pro-equality champions” for the U.S. House of Representatives. Four hail from the Sunshine State.

They include political activist Maxwell Frost in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Sheila Chefilus-McCormick in Florida’s 20th Congressional District, Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District and Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Cherfilus-McCormick is the only incumbent running. She took her seat in January following a Special Election to fill the seat left vacant afterAlcee Hastings’ death.

Frost, a former national organizing director for March for Our Lives, is vying for the seat Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings of Orlando is departing to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Moskowitz is running to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, who vacated his seat Friday. Taddeo is running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar.

“The Human Rights Campaign is proud to endorse these pro-equality champions who have consistently pushed for progress toward full LGBTQ+ equality,” said JoDee Winterhof, the organization’s senior vice president of policy and political affairs.

“We’re confident that if elected, they will advocate for legislation that works for all Americans, including the LGBTQ+ community. Radical politicians have doubled down on attacking abortion access, voting rights, and LGBTQ+ rights, and they will not stop unless we vote them out. We will continue to mobilize the millions of Equality Voters across our country to make their voices heard at the polls.”

The nods Friday from the Human Rights Campaign joined endorsements the organization bestowed to this cycle to other Florida candidates, including Demings and U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel, Al Lawson, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Darren Soto and Frederica Wilson.

During the 2020 election cycle, the organization says it recruited 5,800 volunteers nationwide who completed 28,500 hours of voter contact, sent more than 2.7 million person-to-person text messages and 2.5 million mail pieces, had more than 930,000 phone conversations with voters and engaged 200,000-plus voters through its voter dashboard.

“HRC PAC is committed to mobilizing our volunteers, members, and supporters to turn out the more than 62 million Equality Voters nationwide in support of pro-equality candidates up and down the ballot,” the group said.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election is set to begin at least 10 days prior to Election Day.