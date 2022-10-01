October 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

More than half of Collier, Sarasota counties back on the grid as FPL restores power for most across Florida
Image via FPL.

Jesse SchecknerOctober 1, 20224min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesHurricane Response

FPL reconnects more than two-thirds of customers, shares restoration timeline for others

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Electric expects majority of power to be restored by Sunday

FPL workers Ian
FPL has restored power for more than two-thirds of customers affected by Hurricane Ian.

A majority of customers in Collier and Sarasota counties now have their power back, thanks to the efforts of recovery and utility workers who have reconnected millions of Floridians just days after Hurricane Ian struck.

Between noon Friday and noon Saturday, line workers from Florida Power & Light restored power for almost 65,000 Collier and Sarasota customers — roughly 10% of the total reconnections across the state.

The percentage of customers in Collier fell from 51% to 38%, according to power outage data from the Public Service Commission. And while 53% of customers were powerless Friday, 43% could say the same a day later.

Restoration in other hard-hit counties has been slower. In Charlotte County, there were 7,373 fewer outages Saturday than the day prior. Close to 99,700 customers there — roughly 78% of the total — are still without power.

Lee County, which covers Fort Myers and Cape Coral, was the hardest hit of any along the Gulf Coast and remained mostly in the dark by noon Saturday. Of 471,841 customers there between FPL and the Lee County Electric Cooperative, a nonprofit that purchases all its power through FPL, 73% still await restoration.

But workers are making progress. Over the last 24 hours, they turned the lights on for more than 57,000 Lee County accounts.

Landlocked DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties, which lay east of Sarasota and north of Charlotte and Lee counties, all still have more than half the accounts there disconnected. Of the 57,628 customers across the three counties, 65% are in Highlands.

Overall, FPL’s efforts have been swift and effective. More than 2.1 million accounts linked to FPL powerlines lost electricity due to Ian. By Saturday, one day after the first full day of restoration work, the company, two-thirds of FPL customers — 1.4 million — had power back.

FPL has more than 21,000 line workers on the ground throughout Florida, including professionals from 30 other states. Damage assessment teams are also deployed statewide, and the company’s fixed-wing drone, FPLAir One, was scheduled to conduct its second surveillance mission in Southwest Florida, according to an FPL news release.

“The lives of so many of our fellow Floridians have been changed forever and we know they are counting on us to get the lights on — a critical first step in restoring a sense of normalcy in our devastated community,” FPL Chair and CEO Eric Silagy said in a statement. “The road ahead is challenging, but we won’t back down and we won’t stop working until every customer is restored.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers at near-Category 5 strength, bringing torrential rain, tornadoes and massive storm surges that flooded a large swath of the Gulf Shore.

The storm is among the deadliest and costliest to ever hit the state. By Saturday morning, 56 Floridians were confirmed dead, and damages were estimated to be “well over $100 billion,” according to disaster modeling firm Karen Clark & Co.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFPL reconnects more than two-thirds of customers, shares restoration timeline for others

One comment

  • Powerman5000

    October 1, 2022 at 2:58 pm

    I have the power!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

After Ian, the effects in Southwest Florida are everywhere

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more