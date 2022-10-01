September 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FDOT: Section of I-75 closed in Southwest Florida due to rising water
Manatee rivers crest from Hurricane Ian.

Renzo DowneySeptember 30, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ted Deutch resigns from Congress to join the American Jewish Committee

Hurricane Ian

‘These cities and their people will recover’: Francis Suarez tours Hurricane Ian wreckage

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist plans ‘Day of Action’ in response to Hurricane Ian

1_flood
State officials are relaying information to map apps.

Because of rising water, a section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port has been closed in both directions.

The closures affect I-75 and Florida State Road 93 in both directions, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) late Friday. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google and Apple Maps over the closures.

FDOT also says to expect major delays and for the detours to continue until the water recedes along the major west coast corridor.

The closures come more than 48 hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida near Cayo Costa in Lee County.

“Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd),” according to the release.

For those traveling southbound, a detour is set up at exit 257 for Brandon, rerouting motorists east on State Road 60 to U.S. 98. For those traveling northbound, a detour is established at exit 141 for Palm Beach Boulevard, rerouting motorists east on State Road 80/U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.

“As motorist safety is the top priority, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the river and bridge,” according to FDOT.

The Myakka River Watershed spans 594 square miles, covering parts of Manatee, Hardee, Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties. The river drains into Charlotte Harbor, which received the brunt of the storm and storm surge.

Speaking earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there appeared to be more standing water in parts of Central Florida than in parts of Southwest Florida. But with parts of the state’s west coast having received up to 18 feet of storm surge, travel remains precarious in areas.

The closures also come as residents hope to return home after evacuating the region.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTed Deutch resigns from Congress to join the American Jewish Committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

After Ian, the effects in Southwest Florida are everywhere

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more