FDOT: Section of I-75 closed in Southwest Florida due to rising water

Because of rising water, a section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port has been closed in both directions.

The closures affect I-75 and Florida State Road 93 in both directions, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) late Friday. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google and Apple Maps over the closures.

FDOT also says to expect major delays and for the detours to continue until the water recedes along the major west coast corridor.

The closures come more than 48 hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida near Cayo Costa in Lee County.

“Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd),” according to the release.

For those traveling southbound, a detour is set up at exit 257 for Brandon, rerouting motorists east on State Road 60 to U.S. 98. For those traveling northbound, a detour is established at exit 141 for Palm Beach Boulevard, rerouting motorists east on State Road 80/U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.

“As motorist safety is the top priority, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the river and bridge,” according to FDOT.

The Myakka River Watershed spans 594 square miles, covering parts of Manatee, Hardee, Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties. The river drains into Charlotte Harbor, which received the brunt of the storm and storm surge.

Speaking earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there appeared to be more standing water in parts of Central Florida than in parts of Southwest Florida. But with parts of the state’s west coast having received up to 18 feet of storm surge, travel remains precarious in areas.

The closures also come as residents hope to return home after evacuating the region.

Major Traffic Alert: Both directions of I-75 are now closed from mile marker 179 (Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Blvd) The Myakka River under I-75 has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. https://t.co/M5ymHpo6cn pic.twitter.com/uS7jvVNO08 — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) October 1, 2022