Poll: Low approval of Joe Biden a drag on Florida Democrats

Most Florida voters continue to disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing, and that outlook could negatively impact some Democratic candidates throughout the state, new polling figures show.

Jacksonville-based Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy polled 800 registered and likely Florida voters last week. Of those polled, 54% said they are unhappy with Biden’s performance. Forty-two percent said the President is doing a good job, while 4% said they aren’t sure either way.

Assessments of Biden have generally been on the upswing since his approval reached its nadir in May, when just 39% of U.S. adults nationwide said they approved of him.

A Gallup poll from early September placed the President’s approval at 42% — equal to Mason-Dixon’s most recent findings.

While hardly enviable by presidential standards, Biden’s current rating is higher than Donald Trump’s at the midway point of his first and only term and equal to that of Ronald Reagan in September 1982.

It’s also 2 percentage points higher than where Biden rated in February, when Mason-Dixon conducted a similar poll.

Biden’s highest approval rating now in the Sunshine State (49%) and lowest disapproval rating (47%) is in Southeast Florida, a region whose population leans Democratic.

Everywhere else, disapproval of him rests at about 57%.

Pollsters said that is proving to be a hurdle for Democratic candidates like U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running to supplant U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio next month. So far, both candidates have held onto their base party voters but seen little movement elsewhere.

That’s despite close to $22 million Demings has spent on TV and radio advertising this cycle, according to AdImpact.

“The continued unpopularity of President Joe Biden is also creating headwinds for Demings,” Mason-Dixon staff wrote. “This has … changed little since the beginning of the year.”

Demographically, Biden is underwater among men and women both older and younger than 50. Just 33% of White voters and 46% of Hispanic voters approve of his performance. However, he still holds strong favor (81%) with Black voters, pollsters found.

Along party lines, a larger share of Republicans (93%) disapprove of Biden than Democrats approve of him (87%). Just a third of unaffiliated voters give the President a satisfactory grade, with 59% saying they are unhappy with his work and 7% unsure.

The firm randomly selected subjects from a phone-matched voter registration list and used quotas to reflect voter turnout by county.

The survey had a 3.5 percentage point margin of error.