Joe Henderson: GOP hurricane aid vote is why people hate politicians

Regular people don’t want their kids to become politicians when they grow up.

In today’s example, I refer to the disconnect Florida congressional Republicans showed when all 16 House members voted against a bill that included hurricane relief for the state they represent.

Oh, they all had their excuses that started with the D-word. Because President Joe Biden tucked storm relief into a short-term funding bill to keep the government running, voila!

It opened the door for GOP members to slam Democrats instead of saying, “Hey, people are dying. We ought to help.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who appears to lack a compassion gene, said he would have voted for a stand-alone aid package. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who missed the vote, told CNN that he would vote against any future relief aid that includes pork.

But here’s the deal. As POLITICO reported, while the package didn’t specifically say “Hurricane Ian” money, it sent billions to states facing natural disasters like, oh, Hurricane Ian.

You’d think that routing the money directly to states is something Republicans would approve. But, you know … politics.

It’s Exhibit A of why people hate politicians.

A Gallup poll from Sept. 1-16 of this year showed that 75% of respondents disapprove of how Congress does its job. Only 23% approve.

I’m surprised the approval rating is that high because it’s clear these people have lost touch with reality. How anyone, especially representatives from Florida, could see the carnage left in Ian’s wake and vote “no” on that bill isn’t living in the same world as everyone else.

Manny Diaz, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, tweeted, “The same week that Hurricane Ian brought so much chaos and destruction to Florida, not a single Florida Republican cared enough to vote in favor of Hurricane relief for the people in their own state hit hardest by the storm.”

We’ve all seen reports of the catastrophe, with the death count rising and the damage costs rising to unimaginable levels. Some have estimated the bill to reach $60 billion or more and take years to return to something resembling normal.

But right now, while those who voted “no” are snug in their homes, thousands of Floridians remain in shelters. They depend on volunteer aid workers for food and clean water.

Many haven’t been able to return to their homes. Others can’t get to food distribution sites because flood waters swept their cars away.

And Rubio, Scott, and House Republicans want to talk about pork?

What if they had a family member stuck in that situation? You can bet the response would have been different, but someone not affected would have voted “no” and skipped out to lunch.

Everyone who voted “no” should have to live for a week (or a month) in one of those shelters. They should have to depend on the kindness of strangers for necessities. Pork — the kind you put on a sandwich — would have a different meaning.

It’s infuriating to take a disaster like this and turn it into a political soapbox. The representatives were sent to serve, not to posture. They screwed it up this time.

But don’t worry. Another big hurricane will likely hit Florida and give them a chance for redemption.