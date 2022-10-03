Linda Chaney hosts Ian relief drive across Pinellas beaches through Wednesday

Rep. Linda Chaney is hosting a supply drive for survivors of Hurricane Ian after the storm ravaged parts of Southwest Florida late last week.

Chaney and her campaign team worked with local municipalities and businesses to put the drive together and collect Hurricane Ian donations now through Wednesday. Supplies will be delivered to Southwest Florida on Thursday by Chaney and volunteers in the community.

Items in need are:

— Water, Gatorade and similar sports drinks.

— Baby wipes, diapers and formula.

— Sunscreen and bug spray.

— Paper goods, plastic utensils, manual can openers, trash bags and cleaning supplies.

— Nonperishable foods and pet food.

— Personal hygiene items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

— Solar phone charger and camping stoves.

No clothes will be accepted at this drive. Those who would like to help can bring items to the drop-off locations by Wednesday.

The drop-off locations are as follows:

— Beaches Chamber of Commerce, St. Pete Beach.

— Gulfport City Hall, Gulfport.

— Jolly Rogers Grub & Pub, Tierra Verde.

— SeaBreeze Island Grill, Redington Shores.

— The Original Crabby Bills, Indian Rocks Beach.

— Bark Life, Seminole.

— Madeira Beach City Hall, Madeira Beach.

At the conclusion of the supply drive, a Madeira Beach high-water vehicle will make its rounds to each of the collection sites and then transport those supplies to Tierra Verde, where there is a 17-foot covered trailer that will be driven down on Thursday for distribution. Chaney does anticipate that these efforts will be ongoing.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers at near-Category 5 strength, bringing torrential rain, tornadoes and massive storm surges that flooded a large swath of the Gulf Shore.

The hurricane became the fifth most powerful to ever hit the U.S. after leveling Fort Myers and Sarasota areas, leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power and claiming the lives of 88 Floridians so far.