Val Demings calls on state lawmakers to avert insurance catastrophe following Hurricane Ian

Three-term Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings is running for U.S. Senate, but she is calling for a Special Session of the state Legislature to forestall a property insurance meltdown in the face of Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

Her office issued a news release calling on the Governor and state legislative leaders to come together in the face of catastrophic destruction. And Demings wants them to do it before financial protection for property owners is annihilated completely.

“Florida families are hurting, the property insurance system is crumbling, and homeowners are paying the price, literally,” her statement reads, also citing her working-class bona fides as the daughter of a maid and a janitor.

“With Hurricane Ian dealing a heavy blow to Florida communities it is critical that leaders across our state come together without delay and take unified action to shore up Citizens Insurance and ensure that our insurance system can withstand this storm.”

Demings said she’s done what she can on the federal level. But this is truly a state level problem, her Monday release argued.

Property insurance was addressed during a Special Session held in May. But it didn’t do the trick, according to Demings’ statement. Days before Hurricane Ian hit, another insurer, FedNat, became insolvent, the sixth company to leave the Florida market this year.

During the Special Session, lawmakers approved a $2 billion fund for insurers to buy themselves insurance to protect themselves from risk and bankruptcy, and another measure that increases insurers’ flexibility on roofing coverage.

“Short-term patches and band aids during election years are not sufficient to protect Florida’s homeowners,” Demings statement read.

The Republican rival she is trying to unseat, Florida’s senior U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, also had property insurance on his mind Monday. Lawsuits are the culprit for the issues Florida’s insurance market is facing, he argued, noting that Florida accounts for less than 10% of the insurance market, yet accounts for 80% of the insurance lawsuits.

#Florida was facing a property insurance crisis even before #Ian because we are less than 10% of the nations homeowner insurance claims but rampant roofing scams make us almost 80% of the insurance lawsuits — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 3, 2022

Rubio was Speaker of the House in 2007 when another property insurance bill was signed to expand the offerings and reduce the rates of the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance.

The Governor’s Office did not immediately return an inquiry Monday afternoon about whether Hurricane Ian is cause for a Special Session addressing property insurance. Nor did Democratic or Republican leaders from either chamber of the Legislature respond to a request from FloridaPolitics.

Demings, however, seems to think that an event this catastrophic calls for a large-scale effort.

“Our response to this storm must go beyond sandbags and plywood — we owe it to Florida families to build an insurance system that is accessible and affordable,” her statement said.

The release also noted that Demings voted for a continuing resolution to keep the government open, including $21 billion for disaster recovery: $18.8 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund, and $2 billion for Community Development Block Grants – Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR).

Rubio was not present for that vote, due to the hurricane.

Senator Rubio remains in Florida as hurricane watches and warnings extend throughout the state.



The impact of #HurricaneIan on Tampa Bay and the Florida's gulf coast could be catastrophic.



Senator Rubio urges everyone to heed evacuation orders immediately. — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) September 27, 2022

His office also noted that Rubio and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott sent a letter Friday to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking “to develop a disaster supplemental that will provide the necessary assistance for Florida to recover from this devastating hurricane.”